2020 Super Bowl odds: Chiefs emerge as favorites; Patriots, Saints, Rams not far behind
It's never too early to start thinking about next year
Super Bowl 53 is in the books, so now it's time to start thinking about where we'll be this time next year. The Patriots continued their dynasty with a sixth ring, while the Rams showed that their window is wide open. As long as Bill Belichick and Tom Brady are helming the Patriots, they always have a chance to win the Lombardi Trophy, but the rest of the league is closing in fast.
The team with the best odds to win it all next year are the Chiefs, who lost to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. Behind the Chiefs are the Patriots, Rams and Saints -- the other championship game participants.
The Chargers, Bears and -- perhaps surprisingly -- the Steelers make up the third tier. And the Dolphins are dead last at 300-1 odds, despite getting Brian Flores (whose Patriots defense just turned in an outstanding Super Bowl performance on Sunday) as their new head coach.
Here's a look at the updated odds, per Super Book USA's Jeff Sherman.
