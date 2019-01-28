2020 Super Bowl odds: Early odds show Rams and Patriots as favorites, Chargers and Chiefs just behind

Disclaimer: It's way too early to talk about the 2020 Super Bowl. There's free agency, the draft and the inevitable team coming out of nowhere next season. However, bookkeepers don't think about whether or not it's too early. With that in mind, Super Bowl 54 odds are already out, and they're mostly what you'd expect with some notable exceptions.

OddsShark has released odds for the next Super Bowl, and all of the teams who were contenders this year still have a window. In Indianapolis, meanwhile, a new window is starting to crack open.

Odds to win Super Bowl 54 (Bovada):



LAR/NE +700

LAC/KC +800

IND/NO +1000

CHI +1300

PIT +1600

GB +1800

MIN/DAL/PHI +2000

ATL/BAL/CLE +3000

HOU/SEA +4000

SF +4500

CAR/JAX/NYG +5000

TEN +6000

TB +6500

ARI/BUF/CIN/DEN +10000

DET/NYJ/OAK +10000

WSH +15000

MIA +30000 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) January 26, 2019

The Rams and Patriots are, naturally, on top of the list at +700. As long as Brady is taking snaps for the Pats and Sean McVay is helming the Rams, those windows will likely be open. Similarly, Philip Rivers and the Chargers are neck and neck with division rivals Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs at +800. The Saints and Colts are next at +1,000, with the Saints' window obviously being contingent on how Drew Brees plays next season.

Further down the list is where things get a bit more interesting. The Browns(!) are tied with the Falcons and Ravens at +3,000 odds with Jeremy Kitchens taking over and Baker Mayfield at quarterback. The 49ers are back in the conversation at +4,500, when Jimmy Garoppollo will be back at quarterback. And the Dolphins are dead last at +30,000, with Brian Flores taking over after Adam Gase was fired and went to the Jets (+10,000).

Although it's too early to know anything, it's hard to imagine the teams that succeeded this year not being back in the mix barring something crazy happening. The Rams and Patriots play in the Super Bowl on Sunday, so if you want to hedge your bets, you'll get better odds on them for next year at least.

