2020 Super Bowl odds, line, spread: 49ers vs. Chiefs picks, best predictions from expert who's 13-5

The 49ers have a chance to complete a stunning turnaround when they face the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami. San Francisco is the third team to reach the Super Bowl after winning four games or fewer the previous season. The Niners knocked off the first team to do it when Joe Montana led them past the Cincinnati Bengals following the 1988 season. San Francisco reached Super Bowl 54 thanks in part to a devastating defense, the league's second-best running game, and a healthy Jimmy Garoppolo.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Chiefs odds, up from an open of one, while the over-under stands at 54.5.

The veteran sportswriter, whose work has appeared in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, has covered football of all levels for decades. And that expertise has been evident since he joined SportsLine in 2016.

He has been SportsLine's top NFL handicapper, went 63-46 against the spread last season, and enters the Super Bowl 2020 on a 63-36 run that's returned $2,341 to $100 players. Tierney also has had a sharp eye for both clubs, posting a stunning record of 13-5 on his last 18 NFL picks against the spread involving the Chiefs or 49ers. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

49ers vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -1.5

49ers vs. Chiefs over-under: 54.5

49ers vs. Chiefs money line: Kansas City -122, San Francisco +101

KC: QB Patrick Mahomes has thrown for at least 270 yards 11 times in 15 full games.

SF: Three San Francisco running backs rushed for at least 500 yards this season.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Tierney knows Kansas City is 7-0-1 against the spread in its past eight games overall, and Mahomes can make plays with his legs if the 49ers' pass rush puts on too much heat. The 24-year-old has 106 rushing yards in the NFL Playoffs 2020 and broke a 27-yard touchdown after the pocket collapsed in the AFC title game. Damien Williams has 92 rushing yards in the playoffs after he averaged 4.5 yards per carry in the regular season.

The Chiefs are 15-9-2 against the spread over the past two seasons after a victory and the defense has talent at every level. The unit was eighth in the league against the pass during the regular season, allowing 221.4 yards per game. The secondary is led by safeties Tyrann Mathieu, who had four interceptions, and Daniel Sorensen, who had two. Cornerbacks Charvarius Ward and Bashaud Breeland each had two picks and broke up a combined 18 passes.

Why the 49ers can cover

Tierney knows the 49ers have easily covered the spread during the 2020 NFL Playoffs, winning both contests by 17 points. Raheem Mostert has carried the load for the running game, going for 220 yards and four touchdowns against the Packers, but the offense also has Matt Breida and Tevin Coleman in reserve. Garoppolo has thrown for only 208 yards in the playoffs, but he completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 3,978 yards and 27 touchdowns during the regular season.

San Francisco has covered the spread in its last five games as an underdog and the defense is known for its relentless pass rush. That helped the unit to the top spot in pass defense, allowing just 169.2 yards per game, but the secondary deserves credit. Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman has two interceptions in the postseason and essentially takes away one side of the field. Emmanuel Moseley also has a pick and has broken up three passes on the other side.

How to make 49ers vs. Chiefs picks

