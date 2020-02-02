2020 Super Bowl odds, line, spread: 49ers vs. Chiefs picks, best predictions from proven expert who went 13-5

It will be a showcase for two of the NFL's top tight ends when the Kansas City Chiefs battle the San Francisco 49ers in the 2020 Super Bowl on Sunday in Miami. Kansas City's Travis Kelce and San Francisco's George Kittle were voted to the Pro Bowl this season and led their teams in receptions. Kelce had 97 catches for 1,229 yards and five touchdowns, while Kittle had 88 for 1,053 yards and five scores. Both should be counted on heavily in Super Bowl 54, but which side should you back with your NFL picks?

49ers vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -1.5

49ers vs. Chiefs over-under: 53.5

49ers vs. Chiefs money line: Kansas City -122, San Francisco +101

KC: QB Patrick Mahomes has thrown for at least 270 yards 11 times in 15 full games.

SF: Three San Francisco running backs rushed for at least 500 yards this season.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Tierney knows Kansas City's defense has stepped up in the 2020 NFL Playoffs, while the 49ers are just 1-4 in the last five meetings between the teams. The Chiefs came into the postseason with the league's 26th-ranked run defense, but they have allowed just 169 rushing yards in the NFL Playoffs 2020. That includes ending Tennessee running back Derrick Henry's historic pace by holding him to 69 yards.

Kansas City has covered the spread in three of its last four playoff games, and the offense can help out the defense by putting up points early. The 49ers have been able to rely on the run after taking early leads, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs can strike quickly. The reigning MVP has speed all over the field, with receivers Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins, Mecole Hardman, and DeMarcus Robinson presenting downfield challenges.

Why the 49ers can cover

Tierney knows Kittle can break out at any time for San Francisco, which has covered five straight games as an underdog. The 6-foot-4 third-year pro was named to the All-Pro team this season, and he has topped 80 catches the past two years. He has just four catches in the 2020 NFL Playoffs with the 49ers sitting on leads, but he had at least five receptions in seven of the final eight regular-season games. He is one of the best in the league at running after the catch.

The 49ers are 9-3 against the spread in non-conference games this season and the defense is loaded on the line, while backers Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw and Kwon Alexander also swarm opposing offenses. Warner makes plays all over the field, leading the team with 118 tackles during the regular season and putting up three sacks, forcing three fumbles and defending nine passes. Richard Sherman led the team with three interceptions.

