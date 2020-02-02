2020 Super Bowl odds, line, spread: 49ers vs. Chiefs picks, best predictions from seasoned expert who's 13-5

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will be out for revenge when the 49ers square off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2020 Super Bowl on Sunday. The Niners' quarterback tore his ACL in the last meeting between the teams, a 38-27 Kansas City home victory in Week 3 of the 2018 season that was also Patrick Mahomes' first start at Arrowhead Stadium. The Niners beat the Vikings and Packers en route to Super Bowl 54, while the Chiefs ousted the Texans and Titans.

Sunday's kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Chiefs odds after the 2020 Super Bowl line opened at one, while the over-under is 54 after opening at 52.5. Before locking in any Chiefs vs. 49ers picks, be sure to see the 2020 Super Bowl predictions from SportsLine's Mike Tierney.

The veteran sportswriter, whose work has appeared in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, has covered football of all levels for decades. And that expertise has been evident since he joined SportsLine in 2016.

He has been SportsLine's top NFL handicapper, went 63-46 against the spread last season, and enters the Super Bowl 2020 on a 63-36 run that's returned $2,341 to $100 players. Tierney also has had a sharp eye for both clubs, posting a stunning record of 13-5 on his last 18 NFL picks against the spread involving the Chiefs or 49ers. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he has locked in on 49ers vs. Chiefs from every angle and released another confident point-spread selection. You can go to SportsLine to see it. Here are several NFL betting lines and trends for Chiefs vs. 49ers in the Super Bowl 2020:

49ers vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -1.5

49ers vs. Chiefs over-under: 54

49ers vs. Chiefs money line: Kansas City -122, San Francisco +101

KC: QB Patrick Mahomes has thrown for at least 270 yards 11 times in 15 full games.

SF: Three San Francisco running backs rushed for at least 500 yards this season.

Why the Chiefs can cover

The Chiefs are 7-0-1 against the spread in their last eight games, and Mahomes would have been in the thick of the MVP competition if not for a knee injury that cost him three games. He still threw for 4,031 yards and 26 touchdowns against just five interceptions. He has 615 passing yards and eight more scores in the postseason.

Running back Damien Williams has just 92 yards in the NFL Playoffs 2020, but ran for 492 and averaged 4.5 per carry during the regular season for Kansas City, which is 15-9-2 against the spread over the last two seasons after a victory. The Chiefs' defense is led by end Frank Clark, who has four sacks in the NFL Playoffs 2020, while linebacker Damien Wilson has 15 tackles.

Why the 49ers can cover

Tierney also knows San Francisco is 6-2 against the spread in non-conference games over the past two seasons. He also knows Garoppolo is capable, even if he hasn't been asked to do much in the 2020 NFL Playoffs. The quarterback threw for 3,978 yards and 27 TDs during the regular season, completing 69.1 percent of his passes. He has steady receivers in Deebo Samuel (802 yards) and Emmanuel Sanders (502 in 10 games), while George Kittle is one of the league's top tight ends.

Raheem Mostert has been the breakout star of the NFL Playoffs 2020 for the Niners, who have won each of their playoff games by 17 points. He had 220 yards and four touchdowns against Green Bay in the NFC title game and averaged 5.6 yards per carry during the regular season. San Francisco's defense also should be able to match up with the Chiefs, with Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman shutting down one side of the field, while Emmanuel Moseley has solidified the other corner.

