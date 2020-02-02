2020 Super Bowl odds, line, spread: 49ers vs. Chiefs picks, best predictions from top expert who went 13-5

It's a matchup of teams trying to end long championship droughts when the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers battle for the title at the 2020 Super Bowl on Sunday in Miami. The Chiefs haven't won a championship since Super Bowl IV after the 1969 season, while the 49ers will be going for their sixth crown, but their first since 1994. Kansas City's only other appearance in the Super Bowl was a 35-10 loss to the Packers in the inaugural edition, while the Niners most recently reached the big game after the 2012 campaign, losing 34-31 to the Ravens.

49ers vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -1.5

49ers vs. Chiefs over-under: 53.5

49ers vs. Chiefs money line: Kansas City -122, San Francisco +101

KC: QB Patrick Mahomes has thrown for at least 270 yards 11 times in 15 full games.

SF: Three San Francisco running backs rushed for at least 500 yards this season.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Tierney is aware that the favorite has won 34 of 53 Super Bowls and Kansas City's offense has been on fire. The Chiefs have scored 86 points in two 2020 NFL Playoff games, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes is averaging 307.5 yards passing with eight touchdowns. Receiver Sammy Watkins is averaging 21.1 yards on nine catches in the postseason, while tight end Travis Kelce has 13 receptions and three TDs.

Mahomes can avoid the rush, which will be handy against San Francisco, which is 1-4 in the last five meetings between the teams. He had a 27-yard touchdown run when the pocket broke down in a win against Green Bay and has been sacked just twice in the postseason. The Chiefs' secondary led a pass defense that was eighth in the league, allowing an average of 221.4 yards.

Why the 49ers can cover

Tierney knows Kittle can break out at any time for San Francisco, which has covered five straight games as an underdog. The 6-foot-4 third-year pro was named to the All-Pro team this season, and he has topped 80 catches the past two years. He has just four catches in the 2020 NFL Playoffs with the 49ers sitting on leads, but he had at least five receptions in seven of the final eight regular-season games. He is one of the best in the league at running after the catch.

The 49ers are 9-3 against the spread in non-conference games this season and the defense is loaded on the line, while backers Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw and Kwon Alexander also swarm opposing offenses. Warner makes plays all over the field, leading the team with 118 tackles during the regular season and putting up three sacks, forcing three fumbles and defending nine passes. Richard Sherman led the team with three interceptions.

