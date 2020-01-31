2020 Super Bowl odds, line, spread: 49ers vs. Chiefs picks, best predictions from top expert who's 13-5

The Chiefs' defense will get its moment in the spotlight when Kansas City battles the San Francisco 49ers in the 2020 Super Bowl. Kansas City's vaunted offense is led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but Chiefs end Frank Clark and the defense are ready to make a statement. The unit allowed just 19.3 points per game during the regular season and was eighth in the league against the pass. The Chiefs have buckled down in the 2020 NFL Playoffs, allowing just 179 rushing yards over two games.

Sunday's kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Chiefs odds after the 2020 Super Bowl spread opened at one, while the over-under stands at 54.5.

The veteran sportswriter, whose work has appeared in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, has covered football of all levels for decades. And that expertise has been evident since he joined SportsLine in 2016.

He has been SportsLine's top NFL handicapper, went 63-46 against the spread last season, and enters the Super Bowl 2020 on a 63-36 run that's returned $2,341 to $100 players. Tierney also has had a sharp eye for both clubs, posting a stunning record of 13-5 on his last 18 NFL picks against the spread involving the Chiefs or 49ers. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

49ers vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -1.5

49ers vs. Chiefs over-under: 54.5

49ers vs. Chiefs money line: Kansas City -122, San Francisco +101

KC: QB Patrick Mahomes has thrown for at least 270 yards 11 times in 15 full games.

SF: Three San Francisco running backs rushed for at least 500 yards this season.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Tierney has been tuned in to how the defense has performed in the NFL Playoff bracket, as Kansas City has improved to 12-5-1 against the spread over the course of the season. Tennessee's Derrick Henry came in off three consecutive games of at least 180 rushing yards, but the Chiefs held him to just 69 in a 35-24 victory in the AFC title game. Clark has posted eight tackles and four sacks in the playoffs, while fellow end Tanoh Kpassagnon has two takedowns.

The Chiefs have covered four straight after scoring more than 30 points in their previous game. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins leads the team with 176 receiving yards in the postseason, while tight end Travis Kelce has 131 after leading the team with 1,229 during the regular season. Tyreek Hill has 114 on nine catches in the postseason and has a 36-yard run.

Why the 49ers can cover

Tierney knows the 49ers have easily covered the spread during the 2020 NFL Playoffs, winning both contests by 17 points. Raheem Mostert has carried the load for the running game, going for 220 yards and four touchdowns against the Packers, but the offense also has Matt Breida and Tevin Coleman in reserve. Garoppolo has thrown for only 208 yards in the playoffs, but he completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 3,978 yards and 27 touchdowns during the regular season.

San Francisco has covered the spread in its last five games as an underdog and the defense is known for its relentless pass rush. That helped the unit to the top spot in pass defense, allowing just 169.2 yards per game, but the secondary deserves credit. Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman has two interceptions in the postseason and essentially takes away one side of the field. Emmanuel Moseley also has a pick and has broken up three passes on the other side.

How to make 49ers vs. Chiefs picks

