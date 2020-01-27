2020 Super Bowl odds, line, spread: 49ers vs. Chiefs picks, predictions from dialed-in expert who's 13-5

Kansas City coach Andy Reid will try to add the only item missing from his resume when he leads the Chiefs into the 2020 Super Bowl to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Miami. Reid is one of the top coaches of his generation, taking his teams to the playoffs 15 times in 21 seasons, but he lost with the Eagles in his only Super Bowl appearance thus far. The offensive guru has been criticized for his struggles to win big games, but he has the Chiefs' offense humming behind quarterback Patrick Mahomes and hopes to get that monkey off his back.

49ers vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -1

49ers vs. Chiefs over-under: 54.5

49ers vs. Chiefs money line: Kansas City -122, San Francisco +101

KC: QB Patrick Mahomes has thrown for at least 270 yards 11 times in 15 full games.

SF: Three San Francisco running backs rushed for at least 500 yards this season.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Tierney knows the Chiefs have covered the spread in their last five after amassing more than 250 yards passing in their previous game. Mahomes threw for 294 yards in the 35-24 win against the Titans, and he has plenty of talent all around him. Tyreek Hill, who scored twice in that game, and Sammy Watkins, who had a 60-yard TD, are among the game's fastest wide receivers, while tight end Travis Kelce is automatic when the ball comes his way. In fact, he has 13 catches and three TDs in the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Kansas City is 10-4-1 against the spread as a favorite this season and the defense allowed just 19.3 points and 221.4 passing yards per game during the regular season. The run defense ranked 26th in the league, but has given up a total of just 179 yards in two postseason games. The line has 300-pounders in the middle, Derrick Nnadi and Chris Jones, while linebackers Damien Wilson and Anthony Hitchens on the outside and Reggie Ragland in the middle make the stops.

Why the 49ers can cover

Tierney knows that San Francisco's offense can win the battles up front and open holes for the runners. Raheem Mostert ran for 220 yards and four TDs in a 37-20 win against Green Bay in the NFC title game, as San Francisco put up 354 total yards. The 49ers are 5-1-1 against the spread in their last seven after accumulating more than 350 total yards in their previous game.

The 49ers are 9-3 against the spread in non-conference games this season, and the defense has plenty of players who can rattle Patrick Mahomes. The unit had 48 sacks during the regular season and has nine in the 2020 NFL Playoffs, with Nick Bosa, DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead and Dee Ford all big-time rushers. Each has at least one sack in the two playoff games, and Bosa leads the unit with three. Linebacker Fred Warner is the top tackler with 13 after posting 118 during the season.

