2020 Super Bowl odds, line, spread: 49ers vs. Chiefs picks, predictions from proven expert who's 13-5

The city of Miami will be in the NFL spotlight again when the Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers in the 2020 Super Bowl on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. The matchup in South Florida will be the 11th time the league's finale will be played there, breaking a tie with New Orleans for most games hosted. The Niners have won two titles in the stadium, with Joe Montana leading a 92-yard drive to beat the Bengals following the 1988 season, and Steve Young making his mark with six touchdown passes in a rout of San Diego in Super Bowl XXIX.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a one-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Chiefs odds, while the over-under is up to 54.5, up from an open of 52.5. Before locking in any Chiefs vs. 49ers picks, be sure to see the 2020 Super Bowl predictions from SportsLine's Mike Tierney.

The veteran sportswriter, whose work has appeared in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, has covered football of all levels for decades. And that expertise has been evident since he joined SportsLine in 2016.

He has been SportsLine's top NFL handicapper, went 63-46 against the spread last season, and enters the Super Bowl 2020 on a 63-36 run that's returned $2,341 to $100 players. Tierney also has had a sharp eye for both clubs, posting a stunning record of 13-5 on his last 18 NFL picks against the spread involving the Chiefs or 49ers. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Here are several NFL betting lines and trends for Chiefs vs. 49ers in the Super Bowl 2020:

49ers vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -1

49ers vs. Chiefs over-under: 54.5

49ers vs. Chiefs money line: Kansas City -122, San Francisco +101

KC: QB Patrick Mahomes has thrown for at least 270 yards 11 times in 15 full games.

SF: Three San Francisco running backs rushed for at least 500 yards this season.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Tierney knows the Chiefs have covered the spread in their last five after amassing more than 250 yards passing in their previous game. Mahomes threw for 294 yards in the 35-24 win against the Titans, and he has plenty of talent all around him. Tyreek Hill, who scored twice in that game, and Sammy Watkins, who had a 60-yard TD, are among the game's fastest wide receivers, while tight end Travis Kelce is automatic when the ball comes his way. In fact, he has 13 catches and three TDs in the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Kansas City is 10-4-1 against the spread as a favorite this season and the defense allowed just 19.3 points and 221.4 passing yards per game during the regular season. The run defense ranked 26th in the league, but has given up a total of just 179 yards in two postseason games. The line has 300-pounders in the middle, Derrick Nnadi and Chris Jones, while linebackers Damien Wilson and Anthony Hitchens on the outside and Reggie Ragland in the middle make the stops.

Why the 49ers can cover

Tierney is aware that San Francisco has covered the spread in all five games as an underdog this season and the team has four top pass rushers who have been wreaking havoc. Defensive ends Arik Armstead, Nick Bosa, DeForest Buckner and Dee Ford each had at least 6.5 sacks in the regular season, combining for 33 of the team's 48. Linebacker Fred Warner added three and led the unit with 188 tackles, broke up nine passes and forced three fumbles.

The 49ers are 6-2 against the spread in non-conference games over the past two seasons and had the No. 2 rushing offense in the regular season at 144.1 yards per game and averaged 29.9 points, also second in the league. Raheem Mostert, Matt Breida and Tevin Coleman all are capable running backs, but Mostert has taken the lead and has averaged 6.8 yards per carry in the playoffs. Tight end George Kittle had 85 catches for 1,053 yards in the regular season.

How to make 49ers vs. Chiefs picks

Tierney is leaning under on the total.

