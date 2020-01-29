2020 Super Bowl odds, line, spread: 49ers vs. Chiefs picks, predictions from seasoned expert who's 13-5

The Chiefs' high-powered offense will try to keep up its frenetic pace when Kansas City takes on the San Francisco 49ers in the 2020 Super Bowl. Reigning league MVP Patrick Mahomes and company have scored 86 total points in the 2020 NFL Playoffs, but they'll face San Francisco's No. 2 defense in South Florida. Mahomes has thrown for at least 250 yards in five of the last six games, and with weapons like Travis Kelce, Sammy Watkins and Tyreek Hill, he has been able to spread the ball around and keep defenses off-balance.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Chiefs odds, up from an open of one, while the over-under stands at 54.5. Before locking in any Chiefs vs. 49ers picks, be sure to see the 2020 Super Bowl predictions from SportsLine's Mike Tierney.

The veteran sportswriter, whose work has appeared in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, has covered football of all levels for decades. And that expertise has been evident since he joined SportsLine in 2016.

He has been SportsLine's top NFL handicapper, went 63-46 against the spread last season, and enters the Super Bowl 2020 on a 63-36 run that's returned $2,341 to $100 players. Tierney also has had a sharp eye for both clubs, posting a stunning record of 13-5 on his last 18 NFL picks against the spread involving the Chiefs or 49ers. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he has locked in on 49ers vs. Chiefs from every angle and released another confident point-spread selection. You can go to SportsLine to see it. Here are several NFL betting lines and trends for Chiefs vs. 49ers in the Super Bowl 2020:

49ers vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -1.5

49ers vs. Chiefs over-under: 54.5

49ers vs. Chiefs money line: Kansas City -122, San Francisco +101

KC: QB Patrick Mahomes has thrown for at least 270 yards 11 times in 15 full games.

SF: Three San Francisco running backs rushed for at least 500 yards this season.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Tierney knows Kansas City is 7-0-1 against the spread in its past eight games overall, and Mahomes can make plays with his legs if the 49ers' pass rush puts on too much heat. The 24-year-old has 106 rushing yards in the NFL Playoffs 2020 and broke a 27-yard touchdown after the pocket collapsed in the AFC title game. Damien Williams has 92 rushing yards in the playoffs after he averaged 4.5 yards per carry in the regular season.

The Chiefs are 15-9-2 against the spread over the past two seasons after a victory and the defense has talent at every level. The unit was eighth in the league against the pass during the regular season, allowing 221.4 yards per game. The secondary is led by safeties Tyrann Mathieu, who had four interceptions, and Daniel Sorensen, who had two. Cornerbacks Charvarius Ward and Bashaud Breeland each had two picks and broke up a combined 18 passes.

Why the 49ers can cover

Tierney is aware that San Francisco has covered the spread in all five games as an underdog this season and the team has four top pass rushers who have been wreaking havoc. Defensive ends Arik Armstead, Nick Bosa, DeForest Buckner and Dee Ford each had at least 6.5 sacks in the regular season, combining for 33 of the team's 48. Linebacker Fred Warner added three and led the unit with 188 tackles, broke up nine passes and forced three fumbles.

The 49ers are 6-2 against the spread in non-conference games over the past two seasons and had the No. 2 rushing offense in the regular season at 144.1 yards per game and averaged 29.9 points, also second in the league. Raheem Mostert, Matt Breida and Tevin Coleman all are capable running backs, but Mostert has taken the lead and has averaged 6.8 yards per carry in the playoffs. Tight end George Kittle had 85 catches for 1,053 yards in the regular season.

How to make 49ers vs. Chiefs picks

Tierney is leaning under on the total, but he also says a critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's eyeing a team that has "achieved the impossible" so far during the 2020 NFL Playoffs and knows they can do it again in the Super Bowl. He's sharing what it is, and which side to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins 49ers vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 2020? And what critical x-factor makes one side a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chiefs vs. 49ers spread you should be all over, all from the expert who's 13-5 on picks involving these teams.