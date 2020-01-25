2020 Super Bowl odds, line, spread: 49ers vs. Chiefs picks, predictions from top expert who's 13-5

The Chiefs will try to win their first Super Bowl in 50 years when Kansas City faces the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 2. Kansas City lost the first Super Bowl to the Green Bay Packers after the 1966 season, then defeated the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV to win the 1969 championship. The Chiefs' offense has been overpowering, scoring 86 points in two playoff games leading up to the 2020 Super Bowl, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing for 615 yards and rushing for another 106.

Kansas City fell behind early in both games, but the offense had no trouble finding another gear. However, San Francisco's top-ranked passing defense could prove to be a challenge. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium. Kansas City is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Chiefs odds, up a half-point from the opening line, while the over-under for total points scored is 54.5. Before locking in any Chiefs vs. 49ers picks, be sure to see the 2020 Super Bowl predictions from SportsLine's Mike Tierney.

The veteran sportswriter, whose work has appeared in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, has covered football of all levels for decades. And that expertise has been evident since he joined SportsLine in 2016.

He has been SportsLine's top NFL handicapper, went 63-46 against the spread last season, and enters the Super Bowl 2020 on a 63-36 run that's returned $2,341 to $100 players. Tierney also has had a sharp eye for both clubs, posting a stunning record of 13-5 on his last 18 NFL picks against the spread involving the Chiefs or 49ers. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Here are several NFL betting lines and trends for Chiefs vs. 49ers in the Super Bowl 2020:

49ers vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -1.5

49ers vs. Chiefs over-under: 54.5

49ers vs. Chiefs money line: Kansas City -122, San Francisco +101

KC: QB Patrick Mahomes has thrown for at least 270 yards 11 times in 15 full games.

SF: Three San Francisco running backs rushed for at least 500 yards this season.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Tierney knows the Chiefs are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games after accumulating more than 250 yards passing in their previous game, and Mahomes threw for 294 and three touchdowns in the 35-24 win against Tennessee. Receiver Sammy Watkins had a monster day, catching seven balls for 114 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill scored twice in the AFC title game and had 67 yards on five receptions.

Frank Clark has been an inspiration for Kansas City, which is 6-0-1 against the spread in its past seven games following a straight-up win. The defensive end had eight sacks in 14 regular-season games and has four in the playoffs. Defensive tackle Chris Jones led the team with nine sacks but missed the divisional game before playing in the title game with a sore calf. Linebackers Damien Wilson and Anthony Hitchens make most of the stops, combining for 22 tackles in the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Why the 49ers can cover

Despite all that talent, Kansas City isn't a lock to cover the 49ers vs. Chiefs spread in the Super Bowl 2020. Tierney also has seen the way San Francisco's defense has been dominating as the team has covered the spread in its last five games as an underdog. Nick Bosa is a madman off the edge, posting three of the team's nine sacks in the postseason, while Arik Armstead has two. Richard Sherman is still shutting down one side of the field and has two interceptions in the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

The 49ers' offense has relied on the run, with Raheem Mostert taking over in a big way. He ran for 220 yards and four touchdowns against Green Bay as the Niners improved to 6-1 in their last seven against teams with a winning record. Jimmy Garoppolo has completed just 17 passes in the playoffs, but All-Pro tight end George Kittle and receivers Deebo Samuel and Emmanuel Sanders can make chunk plays when given the chance.

How to make 49ers vs. Chiefs picks

Tierney is leaning under on the total, but he also says a critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back.

Who wins 49ers vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 2020?