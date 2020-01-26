2020 Super Bowl odds, line, spread: 49ers vs. Chiefs picks, predictions from top-rated expert who's 13-5

The 49ers will seek their sixth title when San Francisco takes on the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami on Sunday, Feb. 2. San Francisco has not reached the Super Bowl since 2012, when the Colin Kaepernick-led team lost to the Baltimore Ravens, and it last won the big game after the 1994 season. The Niners are quarterbacked by Jimmy Garoppolo, but it's the defense and the league's second-best running game that are making the difference.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium. Kansas City is a one-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Chiefs odds, while the over-under for total points scored is up to 54.5 after opening at 52.5. Before locking in any Chiefs vs. 49ers picks, be sure to see the 2020 Super Bowl predictions from SportsLine's Mike Tierney.

The veteran sportswriter, whose work has appeared in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, has covered football of all levels for decades. And that expertise has been evident since he joined SportsLine in 2016.

He has been SportsLine's top NFL handicapper, went 63-46 against the spread last season, and enters the Super Bowl 2020 on a 63-36 run that's returned $2,341 to $100 players. Tierney also has had a sharp eye for both clubs, posting a stunning record of 13-5 on his last 18 NFL picks against the spread involving the Chiefs or 49ers. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

49ers vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -1

49ers vs. Chiefs over-under: 54.5

49ers vs. Chiefs money line: Kansas City -122, San Francisco +101

KC: QB Patrick Mahomes has thrown for at least 270 yards 11 times in 15 full games.

SF: Three San Francisco running backs rushed for at least 500 yards this season.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Tierney knows the Chiefs are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games after accumulating more than 250 yards passing in their previous game, and Mahomes threw for 294 and three touchdowns in the 35-24 win against Tennessee. Receiver Sammy Watkins had a monster day, catching seven balls for 114 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill scored twice in the AFC title game and had 67 yards on five receptions.

Frank Clark has been an inspiration for Kansas City, which is 6-0-1 against the spread in its past seven games following a straight-up win. The defensive end had eight sacks in 14 regular-season games and has four in the playoffs. Defensive tackle Chris Jones led the team with nine sacks but missed the divisional game before playing in the title game with a sore calf. Linebackers Damien Wilson and Anthony Hitchens make most of the stops, combining for 22 tackles in the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Why the 49ers can cover

Tierney knows that San Francisco's offense can win the battles up front and open holes for the runners. Raheem Mostert ran for 220 yards and four TDs in a 37-20 win against Green Bay in the NFC title game, as San Francisco put up 354 total yards. The 49ers are 5-1-1 against the spread in their last seven after accumulating more than 350 total yards in their previous game.

The 49ers are 9-3 against the spread in non-conference games this season, and the defense has plenty of players who can rattle Patrick Mahomes. The unit had 48 sacks during the regular season and has nine in the 2020 NFL Playoffs, with Nick Bosa, DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead and Dee Ford all big-time rushers. Each has at least one sack in the two playoff games, and Bosa leads the unit with three. Linebacker Fred Warner is the top tackler with 13 after posting 118 during the season.

How to make 49ers vs. Chiefs picks

