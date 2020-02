2020 Super Bowl point spread, betting line, total, odds: 49ers vs. Chiefs expected to go down to the wire

Super Bowl LIV will kick off in a matter of hours, and while it's not at all clear who'll win the game, one thing no one should be surprised about is if the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs combine to deliver hundreds of millions of views worldwide an absolute classic. Led by rookie phenom Nick Bosa and veterans like Arik Armstead, the 49ers pass rush is the relentless mongoose, backed up by a snake charmer in a resurgent Richard Sherman. However, they'll be tasked with trying to slow down Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the 2018 NFL MVP, who leads a high-powered offense that can strike with the quickness of a fer-de-lance, and with equally as much venom.

Even the oddsmakers in Vegas are having a hard time sorting out who'll emerge victorious in Miami Gardens, but something's got to give when these two teams clash. Following the conclusion of both conference championship games, the odds for Super Bowl LIV opened nearly as close to a pick 'em as you can get without actually labeling it one, with the Chiefs carrying a razor's edge over the 49ers, per Westgate Superbook via SportsLine.

Here's how things looked on Sunday evening following the conclusion of the AFC and NFC championship games:

Opening odds:

Chiefs: -1

49ers: +1

Opening moneyline:

Chiefs: -120

49ers: +100

Opening over/under:

52.5

Below, you can see how the odds have moved since the opening numbers. These are current as of Jan. 30, via SportsLine.

Current odds:

Chiefs: -1.5

49ers: +1.5

Current moneyline:

Chiefs -122

49ers +102

Current over/under:

54