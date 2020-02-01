2020 Super Bowl point spread, betting line, total, odds: 49ers vs. Chiefs expected to go down to the wire
Looking to place your Super Bowl bet? Here's everything you need to know
Super Bowl LIV will kick off in a matter of hours, and while it's not at all clear who'll win the game, one thing no one should be surprised about is if the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs combine to deliver hundreds of millions of views worldwide an absolute classic. Led by rookie phenom Nick Bosa and veterans like Arik Armstead, the 49ers pass rush is the relentless mongoose, backed up by a snake charmer in a resurgent Richard Sherman. However, they'll be tasked with trying to slow down Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the 2018 NFL MVP, who leads a high-powered offense that can strike with the quickness of a fer-de-lance, and with equally as much venom.
Even the oddsmakers in Vegas are having a hard time sorting out who'll emerge victorious in Miami Gardens, but something's got to give when these two teams clash. Following the conclusion of both conference championship games, the odds for Super Bowl LIV opened nearly as close to a pick 'em as you can get without actually labeling it one, with the Chiefs carrying a razor's edge over the 49ers, per Westgate Superbook via SportsLine.
As the Big Game nears, we'll keep you updated on any changes in the odds and overall spread, so be sure to bookmark this article and check back frequently.
The Pick Six Podcast featuring Will Brinson broke down the gambling angles for the Super Bowl on Friday's blowout episode, with spread, total and prop picks from Pete Prisco and R.J. White, fun prop talk with Ryan Wilson and John Breech, plus DFS tips from Heath Cummings. Give it a listen below and be sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast platform:
Here's how things looked on Sunday evening following the conclusion of the AFC and NFC championship games:
Opening odds:
Chiefs: -1
49ers: +1
Opening moneyline:
Chiefs: -120
49ers: +100
Opening over/under:
52.5
Below, you can see how the odds have moved since the opening numbers. These are current as of Jan. 30, via SportsLine.
Who should you back against the spread and on the money line in the Super Bowl? And what will the exact final score be? Visit SportsLine to see their latest cheat sheet, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated picks.
Current odds:
Chiefs: -1.5
49ers: +1.5
Current moneyline:
Chiefs -122
49ers +102
Current over/under:
54
-
