2020 Super Bowl prop bets: 30 best picks to back for 49ers vs. Chiefs

When it's all said and done, everyone from Average Joes to professional bettors will make picks on the 2020 Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. And what makes Super Bowl 54 so popular is the fact that you can weigh in on a wide variety of prop bets. While significant wagers will be placed on the point spread and over-under, you also can pick how long it will take pop star Demi Lovato to sing the National Anthem and which team will be the first to use a timeout.

SportsLine has gathered its top NFL experts and handicappers, a group that has been covering the league and the wagering industry for decades. Here's the lineup: Legendary handicapper Hank Goldberg, who is on a 31-13 run on NFL picks against-the-spread; big-game prop specialist Josh Nagel, who is 37-20 on prop picks; oddsmaker Kenny White, longtime head of Las Vegas Sports Consultants; Micah Roberts, former Station Casinos sportsbook director; renowned sportswriter Mike Tierney, SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert who is on a 63-36 run; and R.J. White, who has cashed big in the prestigious Las Vegas SuperContest twice in recent years. You can see their top 30 picks only at SportsLine.

One of the top 2020 Super Bowl prop picks that R.J. White is recommending: Kansas City and San Francisco will combine to register more than 4.5 sacks at -130 odds (risk $130 to win $100).

"While these two teams combined to allow fewer than four sacks per game during the regular season, we're talking about two defenses that rank in the top 12 in the league in sacks, with their combined total of 93 being close to six per game," White told SportsLine. "Let's meet in the middle and say we're getting five sacks, especially with the juices flowing on these talented defensive lines."

Both teams eclipsed 4.5 in their first game this postseason, with the Niners notching six against Minnesota and the Chiefs racking up five versus Houston. Rookie defensive end Nick Bosa leads San Francisco with three in the 2020 NFL Playoffs after finishing one behind regular-season team leader Arik Armstead (10), who has two this postseason. Kansas City's Frank Clark tops the league with four, half of his total in the regular season.

Another one of the top 2020 Super Bowl prop bets: Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes will record more than 305.5 passing yards at -110 odds (risk $110 to win $100).

Mahomes began the postseason with a performance that went over this mark, throwing for 321 yards and five touchdowns in the Chiefs' divisional-round victory over Houston. He fell short of the number in the AFC Championship Game against Tennessee, recording 294 yards, but had seven performances during the regular season in which he amassed at least 315.

"The Niners have a strong defense, but there's no stopping Mahomes. If you believe San Francisco will win, betting over here is an even better play," Roberts told SportsLine. "If the Chiefs are down in the second half, they won't be running in order to save time and score quickly with all of his weapons. His yards should pile up fast."

