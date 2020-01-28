2020 Super Bowl prop bets: 30 best picks to make for 49ers vs. Chiefs

The biggest time of the year for sports bettors is upon us, Sunday's 2020 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. In addition to the traditional wagers, you can partake in 2020 Super Bowl prop bets that can be performance-related or totally off the grid, like which color Gatorade will be dumped on the winning coach. Other popular 2020 Super Bowl props include whether the coin toss will be heads or tails and which team will get the ball to start the game.

SportsLine has gathered its top NFL experts and handicappers, a group that has been covering the league and the wagering industry for decades. Here's the lineup: Legendary handicapper Hank Goldberg, who is on a 31-13 run on NFL picks against-the-spread; big-game prop specialist Josh Nagel, who is 37-20 on prop picks; oddsmaker Kenny White, longtime head of Las Vegas Sports Consultants; Micah Roberts, former Station Casinos sportsbook director; renowned sportswriter Mike Tierney, SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert who is on a 63-36 run; and R.J. White, who has cashed big in the prestigious Las Vegas SuperContest twice in recent years. You can see their top 30 picks only at SportsLine.

One of the top 2020 Super Bowl prop picks that R.J. White is recommending: Kansas City and San Francisco will combine to register more than 4.5 sacks at -130 odds (risk $130 to win $100).

"While these two teams combined to allow fewer than four sacks per game during the regular season, we're talking about two defenses that rank in the top 12 in the league in sacks, with their combined total of 93 being close to six per game," White told SportsLine. "Let's meet in the middle and say we're getting five sacks, especially with the juices flowing on these talented defensive lines."

Both teams eclipsed 4.5 in their first game this postseason, with the Niners notching six against Minnesota and the Chiefs racking up five versus Houston. Rookie defensive end Nick Bosa leads San Francisco with three in the 2020 NFL Playoffs after finishing one behind regular-season team leader Arik Armstead (10), who has two this postseason. Kansas City's Frank Clark tops the league with four, half of his total in the regular season.

Another one of the top 2020 Super Bowl prop bets: Nagel says the Chiefs and 49ers will combine for more than 21 points in one of the game's four quarters for a +120 payout (risk $100 to win $120).

"Given the explosive and quick-strike ability of both offensive units, it stands to reason at least one quarter will see a flurry of scoring," Nagel told SportsLine. "The Chiefs had two quarters against Tennessee that saw 21 points scored, while 31 were produced in the second quarter versus Houston. The Niners nearly got there on their own in a 20-0 second quarter against Green Bay and produced a 35-point second period in Week 16 versus the Los Angeles Rams."

