2020 Super Bowl prop bets: 30 optimal picks to back for 49ers vs. Chiefs

There are plenty of ways for NFL fans to make 2020 Super Bowl picks. You can select which team will win the game straight-up (Chiefs are favored at -120), if the total number of points scored will go over or under 53.5, or even which quarterback will be sacked first. According to the latest 2020 Super Bowl prop bets, San Francisco's Jimmy Garoppolo is the -135 favorite to get sacked first, while Patrick Mahomes is going off at +105, but which one should be part of your 2020 Super Bowl prop picks?

One of the top 2020 Super Bowl prop picks that Nagel is recommending: the longest rush of the game by Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be over 11.5 yards at -110 (risk $110 to win $100).

Mahomes was a pass-first quarterback in 2019, but he's been more willing to use his feet in the postseason. He's combined for 15 carries through two playoff games thus far, and easily surpassed 11.5 as his long against the Titans and Texans. Furthermore, the Niners gave up the third-most rushing yardage (380) to opposing quarterbacks during the regular season, so the lanes should be there for Mahomes to clear this number with ease.

"Mahomes has 106 rushing yards in the playoffs, and he's shown to be capable of explosive running plays, particularly on third down when the coverage holds up," Nagel told SportsLine. "His long runs of 21 and 27 yards in the playoffs easily clipped this number. He's bound to turn at least one third-and-long into a first down with his legs."

Another one of the top 2020 Super Bowl prop bets: San Francisco's sack total goes over 2.5 at +130 (risk $100 to win $130).

With Mahomes expected to throw regardless of game script, it's enticing to take this wager. Plus, when you consider the 49ers' defensive end combination of Arik Armstead, Nick Bosa, and DeForest Buckner tallied 26.5 sacks during the regular season as part of a unit that piled up 48 sacks, it is easy to see how Mahomes could be under pressure for the full 60 minutes.

"Mahomes is expected to throw 38.5 passes. The Chiefs' offensive line allows sacks at a 4.9 percent rate, equaling 1.8 sacks," White told SportsLine. "The 49ers' defense sacks the opponent's QB at a 9.1 percent rate, equaling 3.5 sacks. Averaging 1.8 and 3.5, we get 2.65 sacks, clearing the over."

