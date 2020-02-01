2020 Super Bowl prop bets: 30 optimal picks to enter for 49ers vs. Chiefs

The showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's 2020 Super Bowl will provide plenty of fireworks. One team possesses an extremely potent offense, while the other features a top-notch defense and strong run game. As a result, the spread has hovered below two points since the matchup was determined, potentially making it difficult for bettors to choose a side. Many people will instead turn their attention to 2020 Super Bowl prop bets like the jersey number of the first player to score a touchdown and highest scoring quarter.

One of the top 2020 Super Bowl prop bets that R.J. White is recommending: Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will thrown an interception at -150 odds (risk $150 to win $100).

Garoppolo finished the regular season with 13 interceptions, the eighth-most in the league, but was picked off in only two of his final six contests. The third-year quarterback hasn't had many opportunities to make a throwing miscue in the postseason, attempting only 19 passes against Minnesota in the Divisional Round and eight versus Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game.

"Considering the opponent, I can't imagine Garoppolo will be able to get by with a limited number of pass attempts in this game," R.J. White told SportsLine. "And that's great news for this prop hitting, because while the 49ers are perceived to have the more dangerous defense, the Chiefs had more interceptions (16 to 12) during the regular season. I have my eyes on Tyrann Mathieu as the player to make the pick, so sprinkle a little of that at +375 as well."

Another one of the top 2020 Super Bowl prop bets: Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes will record more than 305.5 passing yards at -110 odds (risk $110 to win $100).

Mahomes began the postseason with a performance that went over this mark, throwing for 321 yards and five touchdowns in the Chiefs' divisional-round victory over Houston. He fell short of the number in the AFC Championship Game against Tennessee, recording 294 yards, but had seven performances during the regular season in which he amassed at least 315.

"The Niners have a strong defense, but there's no stopping Mahomes. If you believe San Francisco will win, betting over here is an even better play," Roberts told SportsLine. "If the Chiefs are down in the second half, they won't be running in order to save time and score quickly with all of his weapons. His yards should pile up fast."

