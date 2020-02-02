2020 Super Bowl prop bets: 30 optimal picks to target for 49ers vs. Chiefs

From the pregame coin flip, to the length of the National Anthem, to who will be the Most Valuable Player, the Super Bowl offers more prop bets than any other sporting event in the world. 2020 Super Bowl props, which are wagers on occurrences during the game, halftime, and even commercials, draw casual and professional sports bettors alike with their unique ways to cash in. Plus, 2020 Super Bowl prop picks can be easier to digest than the traditional spread, total, and money-line bets associated with most games.

Whether it's predicting whether the game's first offensive play will be a run (-120) or pass (-105) to whether the final play will be a QB kneel (yes is -170), the list of 2020 Super Bowl prop bets has something for everybody. Knowing where to find value in 2020 Super Bowl props and which ones to stay away from can be overwhelming with thousands of NFL picks available. That's why you'll want to see the top 2020 Super Bowl picks and prop bets from the team of Vegas experts and NFL insiders at SportsLine before locking in any of your own.

SportsLine has gathered its top NFL experts and handicappers, a group that has been covering the league and the wagering industry for decades. Here's the lineup: Legendary handicapper Hank Goldberg, who is on a 31-13 run on NFL picks against-the-spread; big-game prop specialist Josh Nagel, who is 37-20 on prop picks; oddsmaker Kenny White, longtime head of Las Vegas Sports Consultants; Micah Roberts, former Station Casinos sportsbook director; renowned sportswriter Mike Tierney, SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert who is on a 63-36 run; and R.J. White, who has cashed big in the prestigious Las Vegas SuperContest twice in recent years. You can see their top 30 picks only at SportsLine.

One of the top 2020 Super Bowl prop picks that Kenny White is recommending: San Francisco's sack total goes over 2.5 at +130 (risk $100 to win $130).

With Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes expected to throw regardless of game script, it's enticing to take this wager. Plus, when you consider the 49ers' defensive end combination of Arik Armstead, Nick Bosa, and DeForest Buckner tallied 26.5 sacks during the regular season as part of a unit that piled up 48 sacks, it is easy to see how Mahomes could be under pressure for the full 60 minutes.

"Mahomes is expected to throw 38.5 passes. The Chiefs' offensive line allows sacks at a 4.9 percent rate, equaling 1.8 sacks," White told SportsLine. "The 49ers' defense sacks the opponent's QB at a 9.1 percent rate, equaling 3.5 sacks. Averaging 1.8 and 3.5, we get 2.65 sacks, clearing the over."

Another one of the top 2020 Super Bowl prop bets: Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes will record more than 305.5 passing yards at -110 odds (risk $110 to win $100).

Mahomes began the postseason with a performance that went over this mark, throwing for 321 yards and five touchdowns in the Chiefs' divisional-round victory over Houston. He fell short of the number in the AFC Championship Game against Tennessee, recording 294 yards, but had seven performances during the regular season in which he amassed at least 315.

"The Niners have a strong defense, but there's no stopping Mahomes. If you believe San Francisco will win, betting over here is an even better play," Roberts told SportsLine. "If the Chiefs are down in the second half, they won't be running in order to save time and score quickly with all of his weapons. His yards should pile up fast."

