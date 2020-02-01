2020 Super Bowl prop bets: 30 top picks to target for 49ers vs. Chiefs

The Super Bowl is the grandest spectacle in sports, so it's only natural that the betting menu would go well beyond the traditional spread, total, and money line picks that are associated with most football games. 2020 Super Bowl prop bets, or wagers on occurrences in and around the game, will be the targets of professional and amateur bettors alike. Knowing which NFL picks to back, however, is key.

Whether it's predicting how many passing yards Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have (over-under 305.5), whether Niners running back Tevin Coleman will score a touchdown (+270), or what color Gatorade will be dunked over the winning coach (purple is the most likely option at +140), the list of 2020 Super Bowl props has something for everybody. That's why you'll want to see the top 2020 Super Bowl picks and prop bets from the team of Vegas experts and NFL insiders at SportsLine before locking in any of your own.

SportsLine has gathered its top NFL experts and handicappers, a group that has been covering the league and the wagering industry for decades. Here's the lineup: Legendary handicapper Hank Goldberg, who is on a 31-13 run on NFL picks against-the-spread; big-game prop specialist Josh Nagel, who is 37-20 on prop picks; oddsmaker Kenny White, longtime head of Las Vegas Sports Consultants; Micah Roberts, former Station Casinos sportsbook director; renowned sportswriter Mike Tierney, SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert who is on a 63-36 run; and R.J. White, who has cashed big in the prestigious Las Vegas SuperContest twice in recent years. You can see their top 30 picks only at SportsLine.

One of the top 2020 Super Bowl prop picks that Nagel is recommending: Tyreek Hill's first reception will be over 13.5 yards at -110 odds (risk $110 to win $100).

Hill, who told reporters this week that he plans to try out for the U.S. Olympic track team after Super Bowl LIV, certainly has the speed to take any reception over that distance. He's had at least one reception of 20 yards in all but three games this season, so there's a strong chance he could clear the over with room to spare. Regardless, the value is on the speedster hitting 13.5 yards, as even the talented San Francisco defense could struggle to bring him down with the first defender.

"Throughout the regular season and 2020 NFL Playoffs, Hill consistently has averaged 15 yards per catch, though this average is brought down by the occasional quick screen or flip pass near the goal line," Nagel told SportsLine. "He specializes in explosive plays, and it's likely his first grab will clip this total."

Another one of the top 2020 Super Bowl prop bets: Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes will record more than 305.5 passing yards at -110 odds (risk $110 to win $100).

Mahomes began the postseason with a performance that went over this mark, throwing for 321 yards and five touchdowns in the Chiefs' divisional-round victory over Houston. He fell short of the number in the AFC Championship Game against Tennessee, recording 294 yards, but had seven performances during the regular season in which he amassed at least 315.

"The Niners have a strong defense, but there's no stopping Mahomes. If you believe San Francisco will win, betting over here is an even better play," Roberts told SportsLine. "If the Chiefs are down in the second half, they won't be running in order to save time and score quickly with all of his weapons. His yards should pile up fast."

