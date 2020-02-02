2020 Super Bowl squares: 49ers vs. Chiefs printable template for parties around Sunday's Super Bowl
Check this out if you're going to be playing Super Bowl squares on Sunday
Super Bowl LIV will be here in a matter of hours, and even if you're not necessarily a football fan or don't care about the two teams, there are ways to have some fun on Super Bowl Sunday. We're talking about Super Bowl squares -- or boxes, whatever you prefer to call them -- of course. When the 54th Super Bowl kicks off in Miami Gardens, it's impossible to know exactly what to expect. While the San Francisco 49ers have allowed just 252.5 yards per game this postseason, they'll be facing Patrick Mahomes and one of the top offenses in the NFL in the Kansas City Chiefs.
If you've never played Super Bowl squares before, here's how it works: Whoever is in charge of the game creates a 10x10 grid. Or, you can print it out right here. Interested players then write their names into one or more of the 100 boxes available. On the outside of the 100-square grid (in the gray squares of our template), a number 0-9 is assigned to each row and column, either randomly after the squares are filled up or prior to opening up the action. One of the Super Bowl teams is designated as the horizontal axis, and the other the vertical axis.
Players track the score at the end of each quarter, and whoever has the square that corresponds to the last number in each team's score is the winner of that portion of the game. For example, the score after the first quarter in Super Bowl LIII was 0-0, so whoever had the square that corresponded to "Patriots 0, Rams 0" was the winner. The person holding the "Patriots 3, Rams 0" square won the halftime margin, and the person who had the "Patriots 3, Rams 3" square won the third quarter. With double digits, the correct square corresponds to the last digit. So since the Patriots won 13-3, the "Patriots 3, Rams 3" square won.
Squares aren't just limited to each quarter. Once you have 100 squares filled up and numbers assigned, you can create all sorts of versions for the game. For example, I know of one game where winners are determined after each minute on the clock in regulation, giving players 60 chances to win! Good luck!
So what numbers should you pay a premium for in your Super Bowl pool, and in what combinations?
