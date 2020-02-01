2020 Super Bowl Sunday: Every starter ranked for Chiefs vs. 49ers in Super Bowl LIV

1 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

He is by far the best player in the game. His ability to escape pressure will be huge against the 49ers pass rush.

2 George Kittle San Francisco 49ers TE

There is no better tight end in the league. He can catch it, but he's also a great blocker in the run game.

3 Chris Jones Kansas City Chiefs DE

He missed time early in the season, but came back to help turn the defense around. An injured calf muscle has limited him in the postseason, but he made big plays in limited time against the Titans last week.

4 Nick Bosa San Francisco 49ers DE

His ability to create pressure off the edge is what drives the San Francisco defense. He has been outstanding as a rookie.

5 Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs TE

His ability to create matchup problems for a defense really helps key the offense. He will be a handful for the 49ers linebackers and safeties.

6 Mitchell Schwartz Kansas City Chiefs T

He is arguably the best right tackle in the league, excelling in both the pass and run game. His battles with the edge players of the 49ers will be big this week.

7 DeForest Buckner San Francisco 49ers DT

Like most of the rest of the 49ers line, he can take over games. He is a really good pass rusher for a power player and he will be key to containing Patrick Mahomes.

8 Richard Sherman San Francisco 49ers CB

He had another big-time season, which shows no signs of his decline. He excels in the big moments, so watch him this week.

9 Tyrann Mathieu Kansas City Chiefs SS

If he played the way he did in the second half of the season and the playoffs in the first half, he'd be higher on this list. He can be a game wrecker with his ability to play all over the field.

10 Tyreek Hill Kansas City Chiefs WR

He was slowed by injuries this year, but he's healthy now. He can fly and if the 49ers try and match up in man coverage with him, look out.

11 Arik Armstead San Francisco 49ers DE

He is the best run player on the 49ers front, but he's also made big strides as a pass rusher. He doesn't get the due he deserves on their defense.

12 Jimmie Ward San Francisco 49ers FS

He has quietly had an impressive season for the 49ers defense. A former corner, his range is huge for the schemes the 49ers use.

13 Frank Clark Kansas City Chiefs DE

Injuries and illness slowed him early this season, but he's picked up his play in the playoffs. He has to be able to pressure the quarterback in this game.

14 Jimmy Garoppolo San Francisco 49ers QB

He hasn't been asked to do much in the playoffs, but he had a good season for the 49ers. He's bounced back in impressive fashion from his torn ACL a year ago.

15 Joe Staley San Francisco 49ers T

He missed seven games due to injury, but the veteran tackle has dominated in the playoffs. He's a big part of their run game.

16 Jaquiski Tartt San Francisco 49ers SS

He missed three games late in the season, and it showed up in how the secondary played. He is one of their glue players.

17 Austin Reiter Kansas City Chiefs C

After the Chiefs lost Mitch Morse to the Bills in free agency, Reiter stepped in as the full-time starter and played well. He has really improved as the season has moved along – especially in pass protection.

18 Mike McGlinchey San Francisco 49ers T

He's another 49ers player who was bothered by injuries this season, but he's been outstanding in the playoffs. He's a rising player at right tackle who is physical in the run game.

19 Fred Warner San Francisco 49ers MLB

His ability to run to the football is a major part of the 49ers defense. He covers a lot of ground in the passing game.

20 Deebo Samuel San Francisco 49ers WR

The rookie from South Carolina has impressed the entire season with is ability to make plays in both the passing game and as a runner. He is a tough, physical player.

21 Eric Fisher Kansas City Chiefs T

After missing much the early part of the season with injury, he has come on strong in the postseason after a rough start on the field after his injury. His battles with the 49ers edge players will be huge.

22 Emmanuel Sanders San Francisco 49ers WR

His addition has given the 49ers a nice veteran target for Jimmy Garoppolo. He's also a willing blocker in the run game.

23 Kwon Alexander San Francisco 49ers MLB

When he's on the field, the 49ers are much faster to the football. Like the rest of the linebacker group, he can fly.

24 Kyle Juszczyk San Francisco 49ers FB

His ability to block is so vital to the 49ers run game. He's also a capable pass catcher who has to be watched.

25 Derrick Nnadi Kansas City Chiefs NT

This second-year player has made big strides as the season has moved along. He will be big in the Chiefs trying to slow the 49ers run game.

26 Damien Williams Kansas City Chiefs RB

When the Chiefs need to run, he is their guy. He's also a quality pass catcher who can be big in the screen game.

27 Raheem Mostert San Francisco 49ers RB

He came off the bench to rush for over 200 yards in the NFC title game. He's a great story after being cut six times.

28 Sammy Watkins Kansas City Chiefs WR

His speed opposite Tyreek Hill really poses problems for a defense. Inconsistency is the big knock on his game, but he has moments where he is the star.

29 Charvarius Ward Kansas City Chiefs CB

He has been their best corner this season. He came over in a trade from Dallas last year and he's improved in a big way this season.

30 Ben Garland San Francisco 49ers G

He took over as the starting center in Week 14 when Weston Richburg went down and has done a really nice job in the run game. He has been outstanding in the playoffs.

31 Emmanuel Moseley San Francisco 49ers DB

He started 10 games this season and is back starting again with Ahkello Witherspoon benched. He does a nice job in coverage in their scheme. But look for the Chiefs to attack him.

32 Kendall Fuller Kansas City Chiefs CB

He hasn't played as well as hoped heading into the season, but he's picked up in the playoffs. He can play corner or safety or nickel.

33 Dre Greenlaw San Francisco 49ers LB

The speedy former college safety adds even more speed to a defense loaded with it. He is outstanding in pass coverage.

34 Laken Tomlinson San Francisco 49ers G

Like the rest of the 49ers line, he has been really good in the playoffs. He is a good run blocker who fits their scheme.

35 Damien Wilson Kansas City Chiefs OLB

He is the best of a weak Chiefs linebacker group. They can all have trouble with the run game at times.

36 Bashaud Breeland Kansas City Chiefs DB

He was picked on a lot early in the year, but he's been much better in the playoffs. He is a solid run player, which is a good thing against the 49ers.

37 Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Kansas City Chiefs G

Injuries slowed him some this season and he wasn't the same player as in years past. Like most of the Chiefs line, he was good in the AFC Championship game.

38 Daniel Sorensen Kansas City Chiefs DB

When Juan Thornhill went down, he became a starter again. He is a thumper in the run game, which will be important in this game.

39 Stefen Wisniewski Kansas City Chiefs G

He has started the past four games and done a nice job. He is a veteran who won a Super Bowl with the Eagles two years ago.

40 Sheldon Day San Francisco 49ers DT

He took over for D.J. Jones, who was lost for the season, and he's done a nice job in the middle of their defense. He isn't big, so he isn't a great run player but he can be a nice pass rusher inside.

41 Anthony Hitchens Kansas City Chiefs ILB

This veteran has trouble in the run game at times, which could be a problem in this one. The Chiefs have to cover him up and not allow lineman to get up to him on the second level.

42 Tanoh Kpassagnon Kansas City Chiefs DE

He is the weakest link on the Kansas City defense after taking over as the starter in Week 9 when injuries hit the end spot. He will flash at times, but consistency is the issue.

43 Demarcus Robinson Kansas City Chiefs WR

He has some big-play ability, as evidenced by his 14.4 yards per catch. But the inconsistency holds him back. He drops too many passes.

44 Mike Person San Francisco 49ers G