2020 Super Bowl Sunday: Watch the leaked TV commercials scheduled to air during Super Bowl LIV
Before they air during the game on Sunday, check out some Super Bowl ads
In a few days, the NFL's 100th season will crown a champion, but Sunday is about a whole lot more than just a football game -- sorry, the football game -- between the Chiefs and 49ers. It's also about competition between the best advertising companies. The Super Bowl has massive viewership by virtue of being one of the single biggest sporting events each year -- which also makes it one of the top marketing opportunities for different brands. With that in mind, Super Bowl advertising has become somewhat of a sporting event on its own. Brands try to one-up each other with the use of celebrities, humor, talking animals, talking babies, and other bizarre strategies to get people talking.
In recent years, it has become customary for companies to release their Super Bowl ads online prior to their actual airing during the game. Some may argue that this leads to anti-climactic viewing of the commercials and spoils the mystique, but there's still plenty of interest (and money) in advertising during the big game.
Here you can find some of the ads that you can expect to air during Super Bowl LIII between the 49ers and Chiefs on Sunday.
(* = teaser trailer, not the entire commercial)
Avocados From Mexico - AFM Shopping Network (feat. Molly Ringwald)
Budweiser - Typical American
Bud Light - #PostyStore (feat. Post Malone)
Fans can vote which spot makes it to the Super Bowl.
#PostyBar (feat. Post Malone)
Cheetos - Where It All Began (feat. MC Hammer)
Doritos - Monologue (feat. Sam Elliott)*
Doritos - Bassquake (feat. Lil Nas X)*
Hyundai - Dialect Coach (feat. Rachel Dratch & David Ortiz)
Hyundai - Smaht Pahk (feat. Chris Evans, Rachel Dratch, John Krasinski & David Ortiz)
Kia - I Run For*
Michelob Ultra - Jimmy Works It Out (feat. Jimmy Fallon & John Cena)
Michelob Ultra Pure Gold - 6 For 6-Pack
MTN Dew - As Good As The Original (feat. Bryan Cranston & Tracee Ellis Ross)
Olay - Space Walk (feat. Taraji P. Henson, Lilly Singh, Katie Couric and Busy Philipps)*
Olay - Space Food (feat. Taraji P. Henson, Lilly Singh, Katie Couric and Busy Philipps)*
Pop-Tarts - Freak Out (feat. Jonathan Van Ness)*
Porsche - The Heist
TurboTax - All People Are Tax People
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Revisiting the Mahomes draft-day trade
The 2017 NFL Draft affected how the future would turn out for both the Chiefs and 49ers
-
Super Bowl LIV Madden Sim
San Francisco's defense takes control in the CBS Sports 'Madden' simulation
-
Injuries: Chiefs, 49ers a full go
No players were listed with injury designations in either team's final injury report
-
Report: Olsen open to joining Redskins
Olsen has spent the past nine seasons with the Panthers
-
Super Bowl schedule: Date, time, kickoff
We've got all the important details for you with Super Bowl LIV almost here
-
How Shanahan's personality shaped 49ers
The 49ers coach harvested a culture that the players have latched onto and has attracted big-name...
-
Super Bowl opening night: Live updates
Players from San Francisco and Kansas City met the media at Marlins Park to kick off Super...
-
Lamar Jackson helps AFC win Pro Bowl
Jackson helped lead the AFC to an early lead and a T.J. Watt fumble return touchdown sealed...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game