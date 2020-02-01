2020 Super Bowl Sunday weather update: Latest Miami forecast for 49ers vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV

The weather in Miami is unpredictable, so there's always reason for concern when the Super Bowl is played there. Does that mean Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will be forced to deal with bad weather? We'll get to that below, but one thing we know is that both these teams have dealt with tough conditions before. In both teams' conference title games, the weather conditions were fully on display. Kansas City saw a frigid game against the Tennessee Titans, with gusts of wind that forced fans to bundle up. The weather was a bit different over in Santa Clara, but even though some California natives may have been on the colder side, it was nothing compared to their AFC counterpart's conditions.

So, when the Chiefs and Niners play for the Lombardi Trophy at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, just how nice will it be? It looks like the teams will be able to face off in the beautiful weather that Miami has to offer.

Here's everything you need to know about the updated projections for South Florida's championship on Feb. 2:

Super Bowl LIV forecast

Service: The Weather Channel

Projected weather: Clear

Projected game-time temperatures: 64 degrees (high), 56 degrees (low)

Game-time projection: Clear

Chance of rain: 0 percent

Winds: NNW at 4-7 mph

Previous weather updates for this game did project some thunderstorms hitting around game time, but we currently are on track to miss that. Of course, given how South Florida weather can change on a dime, there's always a chance those thunderstorms bump back up on the forecast between now and kickoff. For reference: the weather for the eve of Super Bowl LIV on Saturday calls for showers. So while the temperatures should be pleasant (especially for the Chiefs, who are fresh off a title game with temps that felt like single digits), it's not totally out of the question that both sides will have to battle the elements at Hard Rock Stadium.

Who might benefit more? If anyone, probably the 49ers. The Chiefs, remember, hardly utilize, let alone emphasize, the ground game in contrast to their Mahomes-led aerial attack, whereas San Francisco's offense is usually at its best when Jimmy Garoppolo is merely handing the ball to one of the Niners' open-field weapons -- Raheem Mostert, in the most recent case. Any sort of showers or storms would likely dictate more of a conservative approach, even if only for a part of the action.