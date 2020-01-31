2020 Super Bowl: Tickets for 49ers vs. Chiefs in Miami selling for a record amount on the secondary market
For a ticket to Super Bowl LIV, fans are going to have to pay top dollar
In just a matter of days, Super Bowl LIV will kick off in Miami, and despite the fact that the game is being played on a neutral field, the Kansas City Chiefs remain less than a field goal favorites (currently 1.5 points) over the 49ers. It's a fitting finale for the NFL's 100th season, as the Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers figures to be one of the best championship games in quite some time -- and the average price only seems to be going up.
How much are tickets, exactly? On StubHub, they're listed for an exorbitant amount. The average price for a ticket on StubHub as of Tuesday is $6,414 while the cheapest ticket is being sold for $4,975.
Additionally, ticket buyers from eight countries and 35 states are making purchases for Super Bowl LIV tickets. 16 percent of the ticket buyers hail from California, while Missouri makes up 12 percent of the purchases.
Fans are also traveling a very long distance to attend Sunday's Super Bowl. According to StubHub, fans are coming from an average of 1,540 miles away to watch the game live from Hard Rock Stadium. It's the second-highest average distance traveled since fans were coming from 1,265 miles away to see the Carolina Panthers take on the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50.
Meanwhile, on SeatGeek the current average price of a Super Bowl ticket is $9,031. The current lowest ticket price is $5,844 while the largest is a whopping $46,302.
This season's Super Bowl ticket prices are higher than they have ever been. The next highest-priced Super Bowl was when the New England Patriots faced the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. The average ticket price for that game was $5,373. The geographical aspect of ticket buyers is very interesting. Obviously, it's not surprising that Kansas City residents are currently purchasing 12.3 percent of the available tickets. The Chiefs are in the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years.
Fans from New York are buying 12.2 percent of the tickets while people from Chicago are purchasing 8.1 percent of the available seats. Boston (5.4 percent) and Dallas (4.9 percent) round out the top five in terms of the geographical ticket buyers.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Super Bowl odds, spread and more
Here's everything you need to know to place your Super Bowl bet
-
Why it's called the 'Super Bowl'
With the Chiefs back in the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years, let's revisit their...
-
Shanahan talks prior Cousins interest
The 49ers appeared ready to pursue Cousins before they had the opportunity to trade for Garoppolo
-
Guide to Super Bowl parties in Miami
Allow us to be your guide for who will be partying it up for Super Bowl LIV in Miami
-
The red effect: Why uniforms matter
When it comes to uniform colors, studies have shown that red's status on evolutionary change...
-
Agent's Take: How Mahomes deal may look
Mahomes could have 'basketball money' on the horizon when he signs an extension
-
Super Bowl opening night: Live updates
Players from San Francisco and Kansas City met the media at Marlins Park to kick off Super...
-
Lamar Jackson helps AFC win Pro Bowl
Jackson helped lead the AFC to an early lead and a T.J. Watt fumble return touchdown sealed...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game