2020 Super Bowl: Watch 49ers vs. Chiefs, stream online, TV channel, halftime show info, everything to know

Welcome to Super Bowl LIV, folks, in a matchup many have pegged as simply the elite offense of the Kansas City Chiefs against the dominant defense of the San Francisco 49ers, but this game is so much more than that. Yes, reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes is always just a cobra strike away from racking up points and, yes, rookie phenom Nick Bosa helps lead a stout San Francisco pass rush that fronts a defense ready to take the ball away in the air at a moment's notice -- see a resurgent Richard Sherman for reference, who has two interceptions in the team's two playoff games -- but this game will also be determined by a band of unusual suspects.

Can Jimmy Garoppolo tandem with George Kittle, Emmanuel Sanders and Deebo Samuel to keep All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu and the Chiefs' secondary guessing? Can Raheem Mostert deliver anything close to his historic day in the NFC Championship Game, and against a defense that held league rushing leader Derrick Henry to only 69 yards on the ground?

All of this matters, and the supporting cast that will play just as key of a role, if not more so, than the headliners in what could turn into 12-round bout in Miami.

Both teams are looking to end longstanding droughts, and that only adds fuel to the fire burning within them. The Chiefs haven't been to the Super Bowl in 50 years, and while the 49ers last visit wasn't nearly that long ago -- they haven't hoisted a Lombardi in over 25 years. The glory days of yesteryear are far in the rear view of both clubs, but one will change that on Feb. 2, and establish a new order in the NFL outside of the usual we've all seen because of the dominance of the New England Patriots.

With the reigning champs now deep-couch sitting, it's time for a new king to rise.

Here's what you need to know to not miss a second of the action, as the 2019 NFL season reaches its climax in fantastic fashion.

How to watch Super Bowl LIV

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, FL)

Who's singing the national anthem?

The honor of performing the anthem has been awarded to grammy-nominated singer Demi Lovato. You can read more about her selection here.

Who will perform at halftime?

This year's halftime show will feature global icons Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, both ready to set the stage ablaze. Read more about what to expect from there here.

What time will halftime start?

The first half of football should last roughly 90 minutes, but assume a bit longer due to lengthy (and entertaining) Super Bowl commercials. With kickoff slated for 6:30 pm ET, the halftime show should begin between 8 pm ET and 8:15 pm ET.

What are the odds for the game?

This is very nearly a pick 'em game, according to Sportsline's tracking of Caesar's, Westgate and more; with the Chiefs entering as favorites, but by only a single point. The over/under is currently sitting at 54.5, but be sure to check back as the odds can always change as kickoff approaches. The money line is Chiefs -120 and 49ers +100. This is set to be a backroom brawl, and even oddsmakers know it.