2020 Super Bowl: Watch 49ers vs. Chiefs with 4K live stream on Roku, Apple TV and other connected devices

Throughout the entire week, the odds/point spread on Super Bow LIV has barely moved. The oddsmakers are expecting a close game and so are we. The Kansas City Chiefs are a 1.5-point favorite in Super Bowl LIV in their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Does that mean we'll get a thriller when the big game kicks off in a few hours? It certainly seems like the odds are in our favor. One of the best defenses in the league (49ers) will square off against one of the league's best offenses (Chiefs) in the final game of the NFL's 100th season, and you can find out exactly how to catch all the action below.

Patrick Mahomes powering Andy Reid's offense is a sight to behold, yet the 49ers defense has been known to suffocate even the most dynamic opponent, which is why oddsmakers have made the line so small. There are plenty of storylines in 49ers vs. Chiefs, such as how the legendary Bill Walsh factors into the success of both franchises. It's his success decades ago that has led to success of Andy Reid and Kyle Shanahan today, the latter being taught Walsh's scheme by his father, Mike Shanahan, who himself has three Super Bowl victories to his name.

The younger Shanahan wants desperately to grab his first, and hasn't forgotten how close he came not long ago as offensive coordinator for a Falcons team that coughed up a 28-3 lead against the New England Patriots, and ultimately the Lombardi. Or, will Reid and Mahomes rule the day, ending a half-century drought for Kansas City? Giving them their first championship since Super Bowl IV in 1970??

We'll find out soon enough, and you don't want to miss out. So here's everything you need to know about tuning in for Super Bowl LIV, whether you're planning to catch the game on TV, a mobile device or anything in between:

How to watch

Game: Super Bowl LIV (Chiefs vs. 49ers)

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (try for free here)

You can catch fuboTV on any of these devices: Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, Android TV, Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads, and any PC and Mac web browsers. And fuboTV supports 4K streaming, if you have a TV capable of showing the game in ultra-HD.