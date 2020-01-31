2020 Super Bowl: Watch Chiefs vs. 49ers with 4K live stream on Roku, Apple TV and other connected devices
Here's everything you need to know to catch the Big Game on Sunday
If the point spread is any indication, Super Bowl LIV will be one to remember. The Kansas City Chiefs are just 1-point favorites over the San Francisco 49ers, so there's certainly a chance it will go down to the final minutes, and it's only a matter of days until the Big Game kicks off. The 49ers defense has been known to suffocate even the most dynamic opponent, which is why oddsmakers have the Chiefs as such a slim favorite despite the prowess of Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid's offense.
This Sunday at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, something has to give when the immovable object meets the unstoppable force. There are plenty of storylines in 49ers vs. Chiefs, such as how the legendary Bill Walsh factors into the success of both franchises. It's his success decades ago that has led to success of Andy Reid and Kyle Shanahan today, the latter being taught Walsh's scheme by his father, Mike Shanahan, who himself has three Super Bowl victories to his name.
The younger Shanahan wants desperately to grab his first, and hasn't forgotten how close he came not long ago as offensive coordinator for a Falcons team that coughed up a 28-3 lead against the New England Patriots, and ultimately the Lombardi. Or, will Reid and Mahomes rule the day, ending a half-century drought for Kansas City? Giving them their first championship since Super Bowl IV in 1970??
We'll find out soon enough, and you don't want to miss out. So here's everything you need to know about tuning in for Super Bowl LIV, whether you're planning to catch the game on TV, a mobile device or anything in between:
How to watch
Game: Super Bowl LIV (Chiefs vs. 49ers)
Date: Sunday, Feb. 2
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
TV: FOX
Stream: fuboTV (try for free here)
You can catch fuboTV on any of these devices: Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, Android TV, Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads, and any PC and Mac web browsers. And fuboTV supports 4K streaming, if you have a TV capable of showing the game in ultra-HD.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
54 things to know about Super Bowl 54
This is the place for you if you want to know anything and everything about Super Bowl LIV
-
Updated weather forecast for Super Bowl
What's on the radar for Super Bowl Sunday? We've got you covered
-
Mayfield: 'I put my foot in my mouth'
Mayfield address his need to shy away from his critics and let his play on the field do the...
-
Bold predictions for Super Bowl LIV
Super Bowl LIV isn't going to go well for Patrick Mahomes
-
NFL reveals anthem singer for SB LIV
Who'll perform before kickoff at Super Bowl LIV? The world now knows
-
Saints' Hill views himself as QB
Hill is a restricted free agent, but is in a holding pattern as the Saints wait on Drew Brees...
-
Super Bowl opening night: Live updates
Players from San Francisco and Kansas City met the media at Marlins Park to kick off Super...
-
Lamar Jackson helps AFC win Pro Bowl
Jackson helped lead the AFC to an early lead and a T.J. Watt fumble return touchdown sealed...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game