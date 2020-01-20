2020 Super Bowl weather: Updated forecast for Chiefs vs. 49ers in Miami, Super Bowl LIV
What's on the radar for Super Bowl Sunday? We've got you covered
The Super Bowl is set: It's the Kansas City Chiefs versus the San Francisco 49ers -- one of the NFL's most explosive offenses against one of the NFL's most dominant defenses.
The two conference championship games had very different weather, with Kansas City hosting a cold, occasionally gusty matchup between the Chiefs and Tennessee Titans; while Santa Clara was bright and clear for the Niners' big win over the Green Bay Packers. But what about the Big Game? What does the forecast say about Miami Gardens, where Patrick Mahomes and Co. will square off with Nick Bosa and the 49ers for the Lombardi Trophy?
We're not weathermen here at CBS Sports, but we know how to read the radar! So you came to the right place. Here's everything you need to know about the updated projections for South Florida's championship on Feb. 2:
Super Bowl LIV forecast
Service: The Weather Channel
Projected weather: Scattered thunderstorms
Projected game-time temperatures: 77 degrees (high), 64 degrees (low)
Game-time projection: Cloudy with showers
Chance of rain: 40 percent
Winds: NW at 10-15 mph
If you're surprised at the possibility of thunderstorms in South Florida, well, just visit South Florida sometime. Things could change as we draw closer to game day, but regardless, it seems like a safe bet to expect some rain during Super Bowl LIV. Miami Gardens is projected to see showers pretty much every day at some point between Jan. 30 and Feb. 3, the day after the championship. So while the temperatures should be pleasant (especially for the Chiefs, who are fresh off a title game with temps that felt like single digits), it's not out of the question that both sides will have to battle the elements at Hard Rock Stadium.
Who might that benefit more? If anyone, probably the 49ers. The Chiefs, remember, hardly utilize, let alone emphasize, the ground game in contrast to their Mahomes-led aerial attack, whereas San Francisco's offense is usually at its best when Jimmy Garoppolo is merely handing the ball to one of the Niners' open-field weapons -- Raheem Mostert, in the most recent case. And steady showers or storms would likely dictate more of a conservative approach, even if only for a part of the action.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mahomes fifth youngest QB to start SB
History hasn't been kind to young quarterbacks making their first Super Bowl start
-
Guide to Super Bowl LIV parties in Miami
Where are all the biggest bashes ahead of Super Bowl LIV in Miami? Allow us to be your guide
-
Who is playing in Super Bowl 2020?
We've got you covered; here are all the details about Super Bowl LIV
-
Super Bowl LIV odds, picks, simulations
SportsLine's computer model simulated Super Bowl LIV between the Chiefs and 49ers 10,000 times...
-
Dez wants Witten role with Cowboys
An intriguing idea, to say the least
-
How the Chiefs got to the Super Bowl
Reviewing Kansas City's road to Super Bowl LIV
-
49ers roll over Packers in NFC title game
The 49ers opened up a 27-0 lead by halftime and didn't look back, winning the NFC Championship...
-
Mahomes shines as Chiefs beat Titans
A close game in the first half turned into a convincing final as the Chiefs booked their ticket...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game