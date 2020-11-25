Two teams will play for pride on the 2020 NFL Thanksgiving Day stage when the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans square off at Ford Field. The Texans (3-7) have beaten the Jaguars twice and received a strong performance from quarterback Deshaun Watson in a 27-20 victory against the Patriots last Sunday. The Lions (4-6) have lost three of their last four, with the only win against Washington. Last Sunday's 20-0 loss to Carolina was a low point. It was the first shutout in 162 starts for quarterback Matthew Stafford, and the Panthers were led by first-time NFL starter P.J. Walker.

Kickoff for Lions vs. Texans on NFL Thanksgiving Day 2020 is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Texans as three-point favorites in its latest Texans vs. Lions odds, with the over-under for total points scored set at 51.5.

Texans vs. Lions spread: Houston -3

Texans vs. Lions over-under: 51.5

Texans vs. Lions money line: Houston -160, Detroit +140

HOU: WR Will Fuller has at least five receptions in four of the last five games

DET: TE T.J. Hockenson has at least four catches in seven games this season

Why the Texans can cover

Quarterback Deshaun Watson was in vintage form in last Sunday's win against New England and now faces a Lions team that is 3-7 against the spread in its last 10 home games. He threw for 344 yards and two TDs and also ran for 36 and a score. The fourth-year pro has completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 2,883 yards and 20 touchdowns and has plenty of weapons to do damage. Wide receivers Will Fuller and Brandin Cooks share the team lead with 47 catches, and Fuller averages 15.1 yards per catch.

The Texans' defense has the ability to wreak havoc, and the Lions are 4-11 against the spread in their last 15 games as underdogs. Three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt brings a swagger into the unit when he is healthy, and he has four sacks and batted down seven passes.

With Adrian Peterson the top healthy rusher and averaging just 3.7 yards per carry for the Lions, the Texans' defense can focus on Stafford, who has been sacked 27 times and thrown seven interceptions.

Why the Lions can cover

Detroit is 4-3 against the spread in non-division games this season, and Stafford can still light up a scoreboard. The 12th-year pro has thrown for 2,591 yards and 17 touchdowns, and the Lions are scoring 22.7 points per game even with last week's goose egg. The quarterback has a strong rapport with receiver Marvin Jones, who has become the top option with Kenny Golladay (hip) out and has 37 catches for 455 yards and five TDs. The Texans are 31st in the league in total defense (411.7 yards per game).

Stafford also has benefited from tight end T.J. Hockenson. The second-year player has a team-high 40 catches for 441 yards and five TDs. The leaders on defense are linebackers Jamie Collins (team-high 77 tackles) and Christian Jones, and the secondary is a relative strength led by safeties Duron Harmon (two interceptions) and Tracy Walker. End Romeo Okwara (six sacks) could pressure Watson, who has been sacked 26 times this year.

