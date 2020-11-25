First place in the NFC East is still up for grabs entering Week 12 of the 2020 NFL schedule, as all four teams are separated by a mere one-half game. Each team has posted only three victories thus far, but the Dallas Cowboys are the lone club with a losing record (1-2) against division rivals. The Cowboys will attempt to even that mark when they host the Washington Football Team as part of the shortened two-game NFL Thanksgiving Day 2020 schedule. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium is set for 4:30 p.m. ET.

Dallas (3-7) ended its four-game losing streak on Sunday after it posted a 31-28 victory in a back-and-forth contest at Minnesota. Washington (3-7) avoided its third consecutive setback in Week 11 with a 20-9 home triumph over Cincinnati. Dallas is a three-point favorite in the latest Washington vs. Cowboys odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 46. Before locking in any Cowboys vs. Washington picks or NFL predictions, make sure you see what SportsLine NFL expert Mike Tierney has to say, given his success in games involving Washington.

A national sportswriter whose work appears in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He prefers to evaluate each game from the underdog's point of view and has used that philosophy to dominate the NFL, going 66-44 against the spread in 2019 and 63-46 in 2018.

Tierney entered the 2020 season with a 282-222 record at SportsLine (2016-19) on all NFL picks, returning $3,704 to $100 players. He's also had a sharp eye for the tendencies of Washington, posting a 17-7 ATS record in his last 24 picks for or against the team. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Tierney has set his sights on Washington Football Team vs. Cowboys. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NFL betting odds from William Hill and the latest trends for Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team:

Washington vs. Cowboys spread: Cowboys -3

Washington vs. Cowboys over-under: 46 points

Washington vs. Cowboys money line: Washington +150, Cowboys -170

WAS: Lost six consecutive road contests dating back to last season

DAL: Cowboys are 0-4 against the spread as home favorites this season

Latest Odds: Cowboys -3 Bet Now

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas finally received a big performance on the ground from Ezekiel Elliott, as the two-time NFL rushing leader hit triple-digits for the first time in 2020 with 103 yards against the Vikings on 21 carries. The 25-year-old from Ohio State opened the season with a 96-yard effort against the Los Angeles Rams but gained more than than 89 just once over his next eight contests. Elliott, who also had two receptions versus Minnesota for 11 yards and a touchdown, is sixth in the league with 675 rushing yards.

Andy Dalton returned from a two-game absence due to a concussion and a bout with COVID-19 to throw three scoring passes on Sunday. The three-time Pro Bowler, who is in his first year with the Cowboys after spending his first nine in the NFL with Cincinnati, had more than two TD tosses just once in 13 games with the Bengals in 2019. In addition to Elliott, Dalton made touchdown throws to rookie CeeDee Lamb and tight end Dalton Schultz, whose score with 1:37 remaining in the fourth quarter was the game-winner.

Why the Washington Football Team can cover

Alex Smith continues to be efficient for Washington, as he completed 68 percent of his pass attempts against the Bengals. The 36-year-old connected on 69.1 percent of his throws at Detroit in his first start of the season a week earlier. Smith threw his only touchdown pass on Sunday to Steven Sims Jr., whose three-yard reception in the third quarter put Washington ahead for good.

Terry McLaurin hauled in five passes against Cincinnati for 84 yards, giving him at least 80 receiving yards in four straight contests and seven of 10 this season. The second-year wideout from Ohio State already has eclipsed his rookie total of 58 receptions with 62 and is 49 yards away from surpassing the 919 he amassed last year. McLaurin has been a favorite target of Washington quarterbacks in 2020, making seven or more catches on six occasions.

How to make Washington Football Team vs. Cowboys picks

Tierney has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning over on the total, he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. You can only get that pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Cowboys vs. Washington on Thanksgiving Day? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cowboys vs. Washington spread you should jump on, all from the NFL expert who is 17-7 on Washington picks, and find out.