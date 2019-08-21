2020 XFL names, logos revealed: Dragons, BattleHawks among franchises debuting in eight cities

The XFL will return the week after Super Bowl LIV, and now it has eight teams, complete with names and logos, ready to battle.

Revived for 2020 after its short-lived 2001 debut, the pro football league previously announced the eight cities it would occupy when the season kicks off in February, but on Wednesday, the identities for each of the new franchises were officially unveiled.

As XFL commissioner Oliver Luck helped announce, the eight 2020 XFL teams are as follows:

Dallas Renegades

D.C. Defenders

Houston Roughnecks

Los Angeles Wildcats

New York Guardians

Seattle Dragons

St. Louis BattleHawks

Tampa Bay Vipers

"The XFL is about football and fun, and our team identities are intended to signify just that," XFL President and COO Jeffrey Pollack said in a league statement. "Now it's up to our fans and players to help write the story. What happens on the field and in the community, in the years ahead, will determine the true spirit of each team."

As CBS Sports first reported, WWE CEO and original XFL founder Vince McMahon first announced in January that the league would resume operations in 2020. Unlike its original incarnation, which was infamous for rougher play and wrestling-inspired tie-ins, the revived XFL will not be partnered or backed by the WWE, with McMahon's Alpha Entertainment funding the 2020 version. It will, however, remain "offseason competition" to the NFL in the sense that its games will kick off immediately following the NFL season.

The XFL, which lasted just one season during its initial run, has teased potential roles for big names like Johnny Manziel and already begun recruiting ex-NFL players -- former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Landry Jones becoming the first of them to sign.

By May, the league had filled all eight of its head coaching jobs with recognizable names from both the college and professional ranks: Bob Stoops (Dallas), Jim Zorn (Seattle), Jonathan Hayes (St. Louis), June Jones (Houston), Kevin Gilbride (New York), Marc Trestman (Tampa Bay) and Pep Hamilton (Washington, D.C.)

When the 2020 season kicks off, more than half of the XFL's games will be broadcast on ESPN and FOX. The league was originally co-owned by WWE and NBC, the latter of which pulled out of its broadcast contract following the inaugural 2001 season.