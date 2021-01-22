From one legendary NFC clash in the divisional round to another in the conference title game. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers used suffocating defense and an efficient outing by Tom Brady to do away with Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints, punching their ticket to a battle with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. This marks a rematch of the Week 6, when the Buccaneers broke out the whooping stick against the Packers, walking them down in a 38-10 blowout that handed Rodgers his first loss of the season and sent notice that Brady wasn't in Tampa for show.

Despite some noticeable bumps in the road, including having been swept by the aforementioned Saints en route to finishing second in the NFC South, the Buccaneers went on to finish with an 11-5 record and have now exacted their vengeance against their rivals from Louisiana. With that NFC South redemption comes another and more daunting challenge in the Packers in the NFC title game, because unlike a struggling Brees -- who is likely to retire -- Rodgers is the frontrunner for official league MVP honors and has already taken home honors as PFWA NFL MVP.

Also, Green Bay entered the playoffs with the best record in the conference, the Bucs being one of only three losses on the year.

The Packers got smacked by Brady's bunch at Raymond James Stadium, but now the bout is set for frosty Lambeau Field, where Rodgers is king and wants some payback after what took place earlier this season. It's expected to be a matchup for the ages, but the two teams aren't necessarily the same version of themselves as the ones who took the field on Oct. 18, and that especially applies to the group from Central Florida.

The journey to cohesiveness

It was an interesting offseason for both clubs, to say the very least.

Rodgers found himself stunned and working through feelings of anger after the Packers selected quarterback Jordan Love with their first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, a move that sparked controversy and a list of warnings from Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre -- believing the decision to be eerily similar to what eventually ended his era in Green Bay (Rodgers being Love in that scenario). And while Rodgers would never admit it publicly, the pick poured gasoline all over his drive to prove he was far from done as an elite NFL signal-caller, and he lead the Packers to a 4-0 start that saw their offense average a whopping 38 points per game heading into their bye week, with the Buccaneers on the menu for Week 6.

On the other side of the coin, Tampa Bay was attempting to actually usher in a new QB era after stealing away six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady away from the New England Patriots. From there came a massive overhaul on offense, one that included also trading for then-retired tight end Rob Gronkowski and signings like that of former fourth-overall pick Leonard Fournette, not to mention changes on the defensive side of the ball. So while the Packers found their groove quickly, the Bucs struggled to do so as they stumbled a bit to a 3-2 start -- before going to 4-2 after using the Packers as a trampoline to launch a three-game win streak.

Flash forward to mid-January and the Bucs are fielding a top-10 defense while Brady and his weapons are mostly (and finally) on the same page. To be clear, the Bucs will have their hands more than full with the likes of all-world receiver Davante Adams and plenty more, but Brady's improved chemistry with his offense is what the Packers will face on Sunday: a high-powered team that can match serve with anything they can bring to the table, and especially if a specific controversial 2020 addition shines in the title bout.

The Antonio Brown factor (now a non-factor)

The controversial addition I just mentioned? Of course it's Brown. (Editor's note: Bruce Arians has now said Brown won't play Sunday due to a knee injury; stay tuned for more in-depth analysis)

There's no need to rehash the laundry list of challenges the former All-Pro faced in getting back in the league this season, because we'd literally be here all day. What you'll want to key in on is the fact Brady (although he denies it) convinced head coach Bruce Arians to give the mercurial wideout a shot, and so it was that after Brown served an additional eight games on top of his incumbent suspension, that he'd head to Tampa to rejoin Brady after the two spent an abbreviated breath of a moment together with the New England Patriots. Things got off to a slow start for Brown, which shouldn't have been of a surprise to anyone, considering his time away from the game and the fact Brady wasn't lacking for weapons.

The two have found their mojo as of late though, with Brown scoring five touchdowns in the last six games after having scored none in his first five with the club. He had a breakout game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17, helping Brady lift the Bucs to a comeback win with 138 receiving yards and two touchdowns, reminding the NFL he's still got the juice to take over a game. And with that, if Brown is a go and not completely hindered by his knee injury, the Packers must now account for him defensively -- something they didn't have to do in Week 6 because he wasn't on the roster.

The combination of Brown and Mike Evans can be dangerous as-is, but the Green Bay defense have others to key in on as well. The goal has always been to put hands on Brady, as is the Bucs' goal to do the same to Rodgers, but Tampa Bay has already seen firsthand what Rodgers can do and will do their best to scheme accordingly. The Packers, contrarily, haven't faced this iteration of the Bucs just yet, and it's time to see who's truly the platinum standard in the NFC.



Legend-on-legend football crime is always the best kind.