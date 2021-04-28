The San Francisco 49ers have been the talk of the 2021 NFL Draft. Last month, general manager John Lynch made a big decision to trade their first-round pick (No. 12 overall) along with a third-round pick and two future firsts to the Miami Dolphins to move up to No. 3 overall. With this aggressive move up the draft board, the 49ers had to know who they were going to take as soon as the deal went through, right? Well, yes and no.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday morning that the 49ers initially loved quarterback Mac Jones out of Alabama, but North Dakota State's Trey Lance later caught their eye. Even as we entered draft week, Schefter reported that the 49ers were not sure whom they were going to select with their top pick.

"As much as the 49ers love Mac Jones, and they do, I believe that the gap between Mac Jones and the other QBs like Trey Lance has been narrowed considerably," Schefter said on ESPN's "Get Up!" "I can tell you over the weekend they did not know who they were going to take."

This was a development that was reported earlier in the week, but just about seven hours after Schefter's comments on Lance "closing the gap" -- with just over 24 hours before the start of the 2021 NFL Draft -- he reported on "NFL Live" that the 49ers had finally decided on a player, but naturally were going to keep it close to the vest.

This is something that appears almost irresponsible by the 49ers franchise, but one has to wonder what caused the uncertainty? Was it Lynch and Kyle Shanahan falling out of love with Jones, or falling in love with Lance after conducting their "due diligence." Either way, it appears the 49ers finally have the player in mind they will select with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and all indications say it's either Jones or Lance.