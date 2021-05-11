After two decades of dominance, the Patriots' reign atop the AFC East came to a screeching halt in 2020. The Patriots won just seven games, as New England suffered its first losing season since the year we "survived" Y2K and rushed to the theater to watch Jack Byrnes terrorize his future son-in-law in "Meet the Parents."

With 2021 NFL Draft now complete, let's take a look at how the draft impacted each AFC East team. We'll also take a look at each team's current 2021current odds along with who they might select in the the first of the 2021 draft.

Team draft grade: B- (Pete Prisco)

Best pick: WR Marquez Stevenson (Ryan Wilson)

Most questionable pick: OT Spencer Brown (Pete Prisco)

2022 mock draft pick: WR Garrett Wilson (Ryan Wilson)

Biggest fantasy question: Can the Bills' running game compliment Josh Allen and the Bills' passing game?

William Hill Sportsbook season win total: 10.5

William Hill Sportsbook odds to win division: -155

William Hill Sportsbook odds to win Super Bowl: +1300

Buffalo's defense wasn't as good in 2020 as it was in 2019. The Bills responded by doubling down on defensive ends (Miami's Gregory Rousseau and Wake Forest's Carlos Basham Jr.) in the first two rounds. They then added much-needed depth at offensive tackle, albeit they may have reached just a bit on Northern Iowa's Spencer Brown. One player to keep an eye on from the Bills' draft is Marquez Stevenson, a speedy receiver who should quickly compete for playing time alongside Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis. The Bills didn't do anything to strengthen their running game, however, as the team seems content with Devin Singletary, Zack Moss and Matt Breida sharing the workload.

Team draft grade: A (Pete Prisco)

Best pick: WR Jaylen Waddle (Pete Prisco)

Most questionable pick: OT Liam Eichenberg (Ryan Wilson)

2022 mock draft pick: TE Jalen Wydermyer (Ryan Wilson)

Biggest fantasy question: Is Tua Tagovailoa's poised for a breakout season?

William Hill season win total: 9

William Hill odds to win division: +340

William Hill odds to win Super Bowl: +2800

The Dolphins did right by Tagovailoa by selecting Jaylen Waddle with the sixth-overall pick. But had they stayed with the No. 3 overall pick, they would have been able to select Kyle Pitts, who is regarded as the best skill position player in this year's draft. The Dolphins also passed on selecting running backs Najee Harris or Travis Etienne with the 18th overall pick. Miami did get Tagovailoa a new tight end when they selected Hunter Long in the third round. Defensively, the Dolphins picked up two very good players in Jaelan Phillips and safety Jevon Holland. If he can stay healthy, Phillips should be expected to contribute early to a defense that tallied 41 sacks in 2020.

Team draft grade: B+ (Pete Prisco)

Best pick: DT Christian Barmore (Ryan Wilson)

Most questionable pick: RB Rhamondre Stevenson (Pete Prisco)

2022 mock draft pick: WR John Metchie III (Ryan Wilson)

Biggest fantasy question: Is Mac Jones worth a late-round pick?

William Hill season win total: 9

William Hill odds to win division: +350

William Hill odds to win Super Bowl: +3000

The Patriots overhauled their roster this offseason. Whatever they didn't address in free agency, they did address during the 2021 draft, stating with selecting Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick. New England then pounced on defensive tackle Christian Barmore, a first-round talent who was still available at the start Round 2. And while the pick of Rhamondre Stevenson drew some question marks, Stevenson should at the very least provide quality depth behind Damien Harris, James White and Sony Michel.

Team draft grade: B (Pete Prisco)

Best pick: RB Michael Carter (Pete Prisco)

Most questionable pick: S Michael Carter II (Ryan Wilson)

2021 mock draft pick: LB Christian Harris (Ryan Wilson)

Biggest fantasy question: Who will emerge as Zach Wilson's No. 1 receiver?

William Hill season win total: 6

William Hill odds to win division: +2000

William Hill odds to win Super Bowl: +10000

Like the Patriots, the Jets have gone through a considerable overhaul this offseason. New coach Robert Saleh has his new franchise quarterback (Zach Wilson) and his new starting offensive tackle (Alijah Vera-Tucker). The Jets have given Wilson a decent receiving corps to work with that includes Jamison Crowder, former Titan Corey Davis, 2020 second-round pick Denzel Mims, former Jaguar Keelan Cole, and rookie Elijah Moore. Saleh also added six new faces to a defense that finished 26th in the NFL in scoring last season.