As usual, this edition of the NFL offseason has been eventful. We have seen several teams switch starting quarterbacks through free agency or the draft, a few star quarterbacks had their internal discord become public and we also saw a few NFL legends retire. Now that the bulk of free agency is done with and the 2021 NFL Draft has passed, we finally have a chance to "reset" and analyze how all 32 teams look as we inch closer to training camp.

Below, we will take a look at the AFC South. All four teams have undergone some major changes this offseason, as we have two new head coaches and potentially two new starting quarterbacks in the division as well. In our "reset," we will examine their draft grades, their best and most questionable pick, their win total projection and their odds to win Super Bowl LVI.

2021 draft grade: D (Pete Prisco)

Best pick: TE Brevin Jordan (Ryan Wilson)

Most questionable pick: WR Nico Collins (Ryan Wilson)

2022 top mock pick: DE Kayvon Thibodeaux (Ryan Wilson)

SportsLine's 2021 win projection: 5

William Hill win total: 4.5 (Under -135)

William Hill odds to win division: +2000 (4th)

William Hill odds to win Super Bowl: +20000

We may have fibbed a bit when we said that we have a chance to reset and analyze how all 32 teams look at this point in the offseason. The Texans remain a major question mark with star quarterback Deshaun Watson still dealing with off-field issues. It looks likely at this point he will begin the season on the commissioner's exempt list. Even with Watson in the fold, first-year head coach David Culley is facing a rebuild. JJ Watt followed DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals and the Texans also lost star wide receiver Will Fuller in free agency. Houston didn't have its first-round pick to utilize in the draft, and didn't put together that impressive of an incoming class either. The Texans using their first pick on Stanford quarterback Davis Mills in the third round was interesting, but Jordan at tight end at least brings some talent to an offense that is expected to be lacking. Vegas views the Texans as one of the worst teams in the NFL.

2021 draft grade: C (Pete Prisco)

Best pick: EDGE Kwity Paye (Ryan Wilson)

Most questionable pick: EDGE Dayo Odeyingbo (Ryan Wilson)

2022 top mock pick: OL Rasheed Walker (Ryan Wilson)

SportsLine's 2021 win projection: 10

William Hill win total: 10 (Under -130)

William Hill odds to win division: +100 (1st)

William Hill odds to win Super Bowl: +2500

The Colts had the No. 8 defense in the league last year and also found a talented young weapon in Jonathan Taylor, but this offense had to undergo another quarterback change this offseason with Philip Rivers retiring. Indy's ceiling seems to hinge on the play of Carson Wentz, because this roster is ready to compete right now. The Colts retained T.Y. Hilton, but also have high hopes for second-year wideout Michael Pittman. Then of course Indy kept Zach Pascal and returns Parris Campbell, who was injured during the second game of the 2020 season. Fans can also feel more comfortable about the offensive line with the reported signing of Eric Fisher, and then Indy spent its first two draft picks on the defensive front. Depending on the play of Wentz, the Colts could be a Super Bowl sleeper or a 7-10 team.

2021 draft grade: B (Pete Prisco)

Best pick: CB Tyson Campbell (Ryan Wilson)

Most questionable pick: OT Walker Little (Ryan Wilson)

2022 top mock pick: OL Zion Nelson (Ryan Wilson)

SportsLine's 2021 win projection: 6

William Hill win total: 6 (Over -140)

William Hill odds to win division: +900 (3rd)

William Hill odds to win Super Bowl: +10000

Whether you want to admit it or not, the Jaguars are going to be a team the entire NFL world will have an eye on this year. First of all, we have a college football legend in Urban Meyer taking over as head coach, the Jags then took Clemson legend Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick and also reunited him with his college running back in Travis Etienne later in the first round. When you examine the roster as a whole, there's no doubt the Jags possess talent on both sides of the ball. The question is, how quickly can Meyer turn this team around? Jacksonville made some intriguing additions on both sides of the ball in free agency with cornerback Shaquill Griffin and wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. They also had a solid draft, and could have found diamonds in the rough in Andre Cisco and Jalen Camp.

2021 draft grade: C+ (Pete Prisco)

Best pick: CB Caleb Farley (Ryan Wilson)

Most questionable pick: WR Dez Fitzpatrick (Ryan Wilson)

2022 top mock pick: CB Sevyn Banks (Ryan Wilson)

SportsLine's 2021 win projection: 9.5

William Hill win total: 9.5 (Under -160)

William Hill odds to win division: +120 (2nd)

William Hill odds to win Super Bowl: +3500

This offseason has brought forth more questions than answers for the Titans unfortunately. Tennessee released its two starting cornerbacks, and while the Titans used their first pick at that position, Farley comes with some injury questions. Additionally, fourth-round pick Rashad Weaver's future is in jeopardy after off-field issues came to light just days after he was drafted. Tennessee also lost two of its top weapons in Corey Davis and Jonnu Smith in free agency, which has to put more pressure on both Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill. The Titans broke their four-year streak of finishing with a 9-7 record last year after winning the division with an 11-5 mark. Vegas believes they are due to regress back to nine wins, however. There are plenty of unknowns with this team: Can Henry remain dominant? Who will step up in the secondary? And was Bud Dupree a smart free-agent investment? The Titans could repeat as divisional champions if all goes according to plan, or they could get passed by one or maybe even two teams in the AFC South.