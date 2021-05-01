At the rate things are going, Tom Brady is never going to retire, but if he ever does, the Buccaneers might have just found his eventual successor.

With the final pick of the second round (64th overall) in the NFL Draft on Friday, the Buccaneers selected Kyle Trask. The former Florida quarterback was the sixth QB taken in the draft, but the first one since the Patriots took Mac Jones at 15th overall.

Although some teams can shock everyone and ruin their team's chemistry when they take a quarterback early -- I'm looking at you Packers -- there were no surprises here and that's because the Buccaneers went into the draft knowing that they might need take a QB.

In the leadup to the draft, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians didn't try to hide the fact that his team might grab a quarterback early on.

"If the right guy is there [in the first round] that we think is a developmental guy that has the upside that outweighs every other position of those five or six guys that we're looking at, then we wouldn't be against it," Arians said in mid-April. "The same thing in the second round and the third round -- if we have five guys and one's a quarterback, and we think his development is better than those positions, sure."

Brady might be playing at an MVP-level right now, but the fact of the matter is that he's going to be 44 years old when the 2021 season starts and it feels like there's a good chance that he'll finally retire after his contract expires following the 2022 season and that's where Trask comes in.

The 23-year-old, who finished fourth in the Heisman voting last season, he had a phenomenal year at Florida. In 2020, he led the FBS with 43 passing touchdowns while also throwing for 4,283 yards, which ranked third overall in the country. During his prolific year, he became the first player in SEC history to throw at least four touchdown passes in six straight games.

CBSSports.com draft analyst Chris Trapasso gave the pick a B- grade. According to Traspasso, the downside with Trask is that he has average arm and athleticism, plus he's not much of an anticipatory thrower and he sometimes misreads coverages. However, some of those issues can be fixed and he'll have a pretty good mentor to help him get better.

Also, Trask and Brady have a similar skill set, so it should benefit Trask to be able to sit behind Brady and watch him for the next year or two.