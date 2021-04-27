The 2021 NFL Draft has the opportunity to set records the league has never seen from their annual selection meeting. Three quarterbacks are a near certainty to be taken with the first three picks, which would be the first time that has happened since 1999 and just the second time in the common draft era (since 1967). Four quarterbacks could be taken with the first four picks, which would be the first time that's ever happened.

This year's draft is certainly going to be dominated by quarterbacks and offensive players, as evidenced by the direction the league is going and the incredible amount of talent on that side of the ball. A unique record for the NFL draft is in serious jeopardy thanks to the abundance of offensive talent, rivaling the famed start of the 1999 draft.

The 1999 NFL Draft set a league record for consecutive offensive players selected to start a draft with six, which hasn't been matched since. Here were the six players taken:

The first defensive player selected was Champ Bailey, who ended up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Of the top six picks taken in the 1999 draft, McNabb went to six Pro Bowls, James made the Hall of Fame, and Holt has been a Hall of Fame finalist. Couch and Smith are labeled as two of the biggest busts in league history.

The 2021 NFL Draft certainly has the potential to shatter that record. With the top three picks certain to be quarterbacks and Ja'Marr Chase and Kyle Pitts arguably the top non-quarterbacks in this draft class, the first five picks are set to go in that direction. Let's not forget a quarterback could go to the Atlanta Falcons at No. 4 (four quarterbacks within the first four picks) and Penei Sewell is the top offensive lineman on the board.

The Detroit Lions (No. 7) could be the first team to select a defensive player in this draft, but they also have a major need at wide receiver. Detroit could also trade down with a team that needs a quarterback, leaving the best defensive players (Micah Parsons, Jaycee Horn, Patrick Surtain II) on the board for the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos -- who also need help on offense.

The first defensive player may not get picked until No. 10, showcasing how far the league has come offensively and the reliance on that side of the ball to win games. A draft record appears set to be broken Thursday night.

