For Chiefs fans, the fourth-round selection of Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith was a moment of celebration as the team continued to bolster its already impressive offensive line tasked with protecting Patrick Mahomes. But for a select pair of Chiefs fans, it was the moment right after the pick was made that will be remembered for a lifetime.

As is often the case with the pageantry of the NFL Draft, special guests were tasked with announcing the picks in the latter rounds. A couple donning Chiefs fan gear announced the fourth round selection to much applause. But then the man turned to his girlfriend, quoted the movie Deadpool, and then dropped to one knee to ask her to marry him. In front of a national television audience, and fans live in Cleveland, she said yes to an even louder applause.

For those wondering, yes that is a Ring Pop lollipop, which is an homage to the movie Deadpool when Wade Wilson -- the antihero's alter ego played by Ryan Reynolds -- proposes to his girlfriend in the first movie. Of course, in the movie, Wilson comedically hides the ring somewhere that turned the scene into a soon-to-be-explicit moment. This ring was hidden in much more, let's say, tasteful setting -- a pocket.

Everything that could have gone right for this guy did on Saturday. His favorite team got one of the biggest steals of the draft, he's marrying the woman he loves -- who's also the type of person who enjoys football and Deadpool so much that this appears to actually be a cherished memory; seriously, just think about how well of a match you have to be with someone to have this moment be a beautiful one -- and Ryan Reynolds even offered his congratulations.