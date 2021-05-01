The Kansas City Chiefs traded their first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft for Baltimore Ravens Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., but the player they took in the second round is considered by many to be a first-round talent. With the No. 58 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Chiefs selected former Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton.

Bolton was a two-time All-SEC player, and led the SEC with 121 total tackles in 2019. He then recorded 96 total tackles in 2020, which gave him the second-most tackles in FBS over the past two seasons. He's a bit undersized at 5 foot 11, but he's strong, athletic and knows how to get to the ballcarrier.

The Chiefs fell short in the Super Bowl last season, but they have a roster that's more than capable of returning to the "Big Game." The linebacker spot was certainly a position of need entering the draft with Anthony Hitchens and Willie Gay Jr. as the starters. Kansas City beefing up the defense was a priority this offseason, and bringing in this hometown kid who can contribute immediately will help the Chiefs in their mission to repeat as AFC champions.