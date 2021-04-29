As DeVonta Smith prepares for the most exciting day of his young life, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner has been preparing for potential teams that actually will draft him in the first round Thursday night. While Smith isn't sure what team will pick him, the SEC record-holder appears to be intrigued by the possibility of playing for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Philadelphia currently picks 12th in the draft, in the range to draft Smith -- who would be reunited with a familiar face if the Eagles were to draft him. Smith's quarterback when he was making noise as a freshman at Alabama? Jalen Hurts.

"It would be great (to catch passes from Hurts again)," Smith told CBS Sports this week. "Jalen is a very talented quarterback and I'd love to play with him. He is a competitor and going to give you a chance to win every game."

Smith didn't crack the Alabama lineup much during his freshman season (2017), but is more than familiar with Hurts -- who was the starting quarterback the majority of that season. Smith did play in every game as a freshman, netting the game-winning touchdown catch from Hurts with just 25 seconds left against Mississippi State and bursting his name onto the SEC scene. Smith etched his name in SEC lore when he caught the game-winning 41-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa to win the national championship for the Crimson Tide in his freshman season.

Smith racked up 235 catches for 3,965 yards and 46 touchdowns in one of the greatest college careers for a wide receiver ever. Smith won two national titles at Alabama while ranking third all-time in SEC history in receptions and first in receiving yards and touchdowns. His Heisman Trophy season is arguably the greatest year ever for a wide receiver in college football. Smith finished with 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns -- all of which led the FBS. The 1,856 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns set SEC records in a season, and Smith's 947 yds after the catch are the most from any FBS wide receiver since Sammy Watkins in 2013.

Don't expect anything less out of Smith if he does happen to suit up for the Eagles this fall. He guarantees the organization will get the football player that maximizes the most out of his talents.

"(They'll get a) hard worker. A dedicated, committed, and competitive player that will do whatever it takes to win," Smith said. "It's a great organization and their fan base is second to none."

No matter what team selects Smith, he already has a guaranteed deal heading into the draft. Smith reached a deal as the athlete ambassador for Therabody, inventors of the Theragun massage device. Smith admitted he uses the Theragun before and after workouts to warm up and recover -- helping him eliminate soreness in between games and workouts. Using Theragun also helps Smith eliminate the narrative about his playing size (166 pounds), and whether that will impact his durability in the NFL.

Smith isn't concerned about his playing weight, and neither should anyone else.

"To me, that's an old story by now," Smith said. "I don't think any teams are concerned about it, if they are -- talk to my coaches, see the film and look at the numbers."

If the Eagles were to select Smith, they are getting a player that will be an instant upgrade to their offense -- and the No. 1 receiver the franchise has lacked for over a decade. That's the impact Smith wants to make in this league -- making Philadelphia an ideal fit.

Is the feeling mutual? The Eagles never actually mentioned Smith's name when discussing their process of evaluation of wide receivers, but it was clear who general manager Howie Roseman was referring to when asked about a receiver who may be an outlier when it comes to height, weight, or speed.

"Good players come in all shapes and sizes," Roseman said on a conference call. "And so we're not going to discriminate based on any of those things."

Smith certainly has the personality of a winner, one that Eagles could use after the meltdown from last year.