Tom Brady has been gone from the Patriots for an entire year, but his absence in New England is being particularly felt throughout the first few days of the 2021 NFL Draft. In the first round, the club took its first big step in filling those shoes left by the now seven-time Super Bowl champion by selecting quarterback Mac Jones out of Alabama. While Jones will likely endure the most pressure of having to play in Brady's shadow, there's another prospect that has found his way to Foxborough thanks to the quarterback signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last offseason.

Because Brady not only left the organization last year but went on to have tremendous success in his first season in Tampa, the Patriots were awarded the highest-possible compensatory pick. That sat at 96th overall and with that selection the Patriots elected to bring in Oklahoma pass-rusher Ronnie Perkins, who'll now forever be linked to the all-time quarterback.

This selection does look like it has some solid value for New England. Perkins is CBS Sports' No. 64 overall prospect and is pegged as the tenth-best edge rusher in this class. In six games played last year, the Missouri native notched 5.5 sacks and 23 tackles (10.5 for a loss). In his Round 3 grades, CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Chris Trapasso gives this selection an A-.

"Nice hand work," writes Trapasso of Perkins. "And some juice around the corner. Faster than he is impressive with short-area quickness. Speed-to-power conversion is there too. The rich get richer up front."

The only way that this pick could bring more intrigue is if Perkins proves to be a strong rotational player along New England's front seven in time for the Patriots' regular-season matchup with the Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium in 2021. If that proves to be the case, Brady could be under siege by the player he helped bring to his former club as he makes his first-ever return to Foxborough since departing prior to the 2020 season.