We are just hours away from the 2021 NFL Draft, and there are still so many unknowns about what will happen in the top five. While the interest around quarterbacks is a key headline, there are plenty of other storylines in the first round to keep an eye on Thursday night. For example, we could see a couple of players we did not necessarily expect to be selected hear their names called within the first 32 picks.

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that several NFL executives believe former Houston defensive end Payton Turner could be selected in the first round due to his character, medicals and length. Turner recorded 25 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and five sacks in just five games played for the Cougars last season. He missed two games due to injury, however, which actually may have something to do with his stock rising in the eleventh hour.

Pick Six Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Pick Six" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Earlier on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that medical info is still coming in, and that teams have been scrambling to get a complete look at these prospects. It's possible something came in today concerning Turner's previous injuries that put a major concern of his to rest.

In CBS NFL Draft writer Ryan Wilson's seven-round mock draft, he has the Buffalo Bills selecting Turner in the second round with the No. 61 overall pick. This draft class has plenty of prospects at EDGE, but is not incredibly deep when it comes to "defensive linemen." Turner would fit in nicely as an end in a defense that employs the 4-3 scheme, and it's possible he could be selected before some of the other highly-touted pass-rushers in this class.