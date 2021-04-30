Three years ago, the New York Jets landed a player they thought would be their quarterback of the future, tabbing Sam Darnold with the No. 3 overall pick. In his three seasons with the team, though, the Jets failed to surround him with the high-level talent either on the offensive line or perimeter.

They're making it very clear early in the 2021 NFL Draft that they do not plan to make the same mistake with their new quarterback, Zach Wilson. On Thursday night, the Jets moved up aggressively from No. 23 to No. 14, landing USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker. He figures to slot in at left guard next to last year's first-round pick, Mekhi Becton, who had a strong rookie season and looks like he has the chance to be a very good player.

With their first pick on Friday night, No. 34 overall, the Jets got Wilson a dynamic weapon in the form of Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore. As CBS Sports Senior Writer Dennis Dodd noted earlier this week, Moore "led the country in average receiving yards (149) while finishing second behind [DeVonta] Smith nationally in catches (86) and total yards (1,193)." And Moore did all that despite opting out of Ole Miss' final two games of the 2020 season.

Moore has game-breaking speed, having run the 40-yard dash in 4.35 seconds at his pro day. His three-cone and 20-yard shuttle times were in the 91st and 93rd percentile for players at his position, according to Mockdraftable, further highlighting his exceptional change-of-direction skills. And despite measuring just 5-foot-9 1/2 inches and weighing 178 pounds, Moore got 17 reps on the bench press, a very strong number for a receiver of any height and weight.

With new offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur at the helm, the Jets now have a lot of toys to play with on offense. They added a big, physical receiver who does strong work over the middle in Corey Davis. They already had a deep threat in Denzel Mims. Now, they add Moore to Jamison Crowder and Braxton Berrios as players who can work in the slot; but Moore can do a whole lot more than that. They can get him involved in the run game on jet sweeps, as the 49ers (LaFleur and head coach Robert Saleh's former team) often did with Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. Moore had 14 carries at Ole Miss last season, showcasing strong vision and excellent escapability once he breaks through the hole.

With a system in place that accentuates their quarterback's strengths, an improved offensive line, and an intriguing cadre of pass-catchers, the Jets are already doing a far better job putting Wilson in position to succeed than they ever did for Darnold. And they still have five picks left.