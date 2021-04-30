The New York Jets got tired of waiting for their second first-round pick at No. 23 overall to come around, so they struck a deal with the Minnesota Vikings to move up to No. 14 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. With that pick, the Jets selected former USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Vikings traded the No. 14 overall pick and the No. 143 overall pick away for the No. 23 overall pick, the No. 66 overall pick and the No. 86 overall pick.

The Jets needed help along the offensive line, and they get it with Vera-Tucker. In 2020, he was a First Team All Pac-12 player at left tackle, and a Second Team All-Pac-12 player in 2019 at left guard. At the NFL level, he will likely be a guard -- especially with the Jets investing a first-round pick in Mekhi Becton last year. Either way, Vera-Tucker drew just two holding penalties and one false start in his three-year college career.

He was dominant as a run blocker, as over the past two seasons 75 percent of USC's rushing touchdowns went to his left side. First-year head coach Robert Saleh selected a new franchise quarterback with Zach Wilson at No. 2 overall earlier in the night, and he now has a day-one starter on the offensive line who will help immediately.