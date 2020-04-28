2021 NFL Draft: League sets dates for next year in Cleveland; draft will stretch into May

After pulling off its first fully virtual draft, the NFL is setting its sights on next year's draft, which will be held in Cleveland for the first time. On Tuesday, it was announced that the 2021 NFL draft will be held April 29 to May 1, 2021 in downtown Cleveland. This will be the first draft that will stretch into May since 2015.

"We're excited for Cleveland to 'Rock The Clock' as the host of next year's NFL Draft and NFL Draft Experience – assuming large gatherings can take place without compromising the well-being of participants," David Gilbert, president and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Destination Cleveland, said in a statement.

"We, along with our partners at the NFL, the Cleveland Browns and the City of Cleveland, are steadfast in our commitment to ensuring the health and safety of all spectators and participants."

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, NFL general managers were faced with unique challenges leading up to the 2020 draft. NFL teams, unlike years past, did not have the luxury of pro days and in-person visits with prospects leading up to the draft. But despite the unique challenges of this year's offseason, the draft went off as scheduled in the form of a virtual draft. The success of the first-ever virtual draft was among the top surprises from this year's draft. While teams had no issues making their picks, fans turned out in record numbers to watch the 2020 draft, as Roger Goodell announced many of the picks from his basement.

While Cleveland gets ready to host next year's draft, Las Vegas, which was supposed to host this year's draft, will instead host the draft in 2022 for the first time. The NFL decided to move the draft from its usual location in New York City to other cities across the U.S. in 2015. Chicago hosted the draft in 2015 and '16 before it moved to Philadelphia, Dallas and Nashville.