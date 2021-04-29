The San Francisco 49ers may have decided who they will pick at No. 3 overall in the NFL Draft, despite all the reports they weren't sure which quarterback they would take as recently as a day ago. The odds at William Hill Sportsbook have drastically shifted in Trey Lance's favor, as the North Dakota State quarterback is the clear front-runner to be selected at No. 3 overall.

This demonstrates how much the odds have shifted since midnight Thursday, when Lance, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields were all in consideration for the No. 3 overall pick.

Third Overall Pick Line at midnight 4/29 Line currently Trey Lance +300 -120 Mac Jones -300 +110 Justin Fields +450 +750

Does this mean bettors are putting money on Lance, causing the odds to shift? William Hill Sportsbook explains the line shift is "moving with the market," but Vegas may be eyeing the 49ers have zeroed in on Lance at No. 3.

The 49ers sent head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch to Lance's second pro day earlier this month, a sign the franchise has a strong interest in him. Add that to the reports San Francisco won't trade Jimmy Garoppolo unless they receive an overwhelming return. Lance won't turn 21 until May, which gives him more years to develop for any team that selects him early in the first round -- another sign the 49ers could take him.

Lance completed 66.9% of his passes for 2,786 yards and 28 touchdowns to zero interceptions in his redshirt freshman season for North Dakota State, leading the Bison to a national championship. He also recorded 1,100 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns -- averaging 6.5 yards per carry. A player of Lance's skill set fits the 49ers offensive philosophy well, giving the quarterback an excellent chance to succeed there.

The odds are shifting toward Lance ending up with the 49ers. Perhaps Vegas knows something we don't -- yet.