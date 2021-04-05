If there are any questions about the work ethic of top-five 2021 quarterback prospect Justin Fields, they are not coming from within the program that witnessed Fields' development firsthand. That's according to Ohio State coach Ryan Day, who told NBC Sports' Peter King this week that criticism of the Buckeyes signal-caller has gotten "a little reckless." Fields, who's widely expected to go early in the first round of the 2021 draft later this month, not only "loves the game" but has an "unbelievable" work ethic, Day said.

"The whole idea that he doesn't have a very good work ethic?" Day said, per King. "(When) those other guys are opting out (in 2020), what's he do? He petitions to have a season. He put together this petition that the Big Ten athletes all signed saying that they want to play, but they want to play safely and that they don't accept canceling the season. It was all led by Justin Fields. Where was everybody else? Where were the guys who were opting out then? You know, you don't love the game if you're doing something like that. This kid loves the game."

Day continued by pushing back against anonymous criticisms included in a recent report by ESPN's Dan Orlovsky.

"I heard something about (Fields being) the last one to come in, first one to leave," Day said. "First off, the scouts weren't in our building all year. Last one in? Every morning, at least every morning we could be in the building, early, he's in with (Ohio State assistant) Mickey Marotti. The guys who were self-motivated and could do things on their own, those were the ones who made it. He was unbelievable. He changed his diet, he got stronger. He did better than most ... I think some people are being a little reckless with their comments."

Though Fields is considered a near-lock to come off the board in the first round, there's been some debate as to where he ranks among this year's top QB prospects. Clemson's Trevor Lawrence is expected to go No. 1 to the Jaguars, and BYU's Zach Wilson is widely considered a favorite to go No. 2 to the Jets. But Fields, Alabama's Mac Jones and NDSU's Trey Lance could all be possibilities thereafter, perhaps as high as No. 3 to the 49ers.