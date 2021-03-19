The 2021 NFL Draft is just around the corner. Before long, 257 different players will officially be welcomed to the NFL as part of this year's rookie class. Some will be big names -- perhaps quarterbacks -- taken within the first few minutes of action. Some will be future underdog stories -- late-round gambles that turned out to be diamonds in the rough. But all will represent hopeful days ahead, for both their own careers and their new teams, on draft day.
What's the exact order of those 257 picks? We're glad you asked. Below, you'll find a complete rundown of every single pick, round by round, slated for the 2021 draft, including compensatory selections and picks previously swapped via trade.
Note: The Patriots, Raiders and Saints all forfeited single draft picks as a result of NFL discipline. New England surrendered a third-round pick for its alleged illegal filming of an opponent's 2019 game, while the Raiders and Saints surrendered sixth-round picks as a result of COVID-19 protocol violations in 2020.
Round 1
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- New York Jets
- Miami Dolphins (from Houston)
- Atlanta Falcons
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Detroit Lions
- Carolina Panthers
- Denver Broncos
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
- San Francisco 49ers
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- Arizona Cardinals
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Miami Dolphins
- Washington Football Team
- Chicago Bears
- Indianapolis Colts
- Tennessee Titans
- New York Jets (from Seattle)
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams)
- Cleveland Browns
- Baltimore Ravens
- New Orleans Saints
- Green Bay Packers
- Buffalo Bills
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 2
33. Jacksonville Jaguars
34. New York Jets
35. Atlanta Falcons
36. Miami Dolphins (from Houston)
37. Philadelphia Eagles
38. Cincinnati Bengals
39. Carolina Panthers
40. Denver Broncos
41. Detroit Lions
42. New York Giants
43. San Francisco 49ers
44. Dallas Cowboys
45. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota)
46. New England Patriots
47. Los Angeles Chargers
48. Las Vegas Raiders
49. Arizona Cardinals
50. Miami Dolphins
51. Washington Football Team
52. Chicago Bears
53. Tennessee Titans
54. Indianapolis Colts
55. Pittsburgh Steelers
56. Seattle Seahawks
57. Los Angeles Rams
58. Baltimore Ravens
59. Cleveland Browns
60. New Orleans Saints
61. Buffalo Bills
62. Green Bay Packers
63. Kansas City Chiefs
64. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 3
65. Jacksonville Jaguars
66. New York Jets
67. Houston Texans
68. Atlanta Falcons
69. Cincinnati Bengals
70. Philadelphia Eagles
71. Denver Broncos
72. Detroit Lions
73. Carolina Panthers
74. Washington Football Team (from San Francisco)
75. Dallas Cowboys
76. New York Giants
77. Los Angeles Chargers
78. Minnesota Vikings
79. Arizona Cardinals
80. Las Vegas Raiders
81. Miami Dolphins
82. Washington Football Team
83. Chicago Bears
84. Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis)
85. Tennessee Titans
86. New York Jets (from Seattle)
87. Pittsburgh Steelers
88. Detroit Lions (from Rams)
89. Cleveland Browns
90. Minnesota Vikings (from Baltimore)
91. Cleveland Browns (from New Orleans)
92. Green Bay Packers
93. Buffalo Bills
94. Kansas City Chiefs
95. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
96. New England Patriots
97. Los Angeles Chargers
98. New Orleans Saints
99. Dallas Cowboys
100. Tennessee Titans
101. Los Angles Rams
102. San Francisco 49ers
103. Los Angles Rams
104. Baltimore Ravens
105. New Orleans Saints
Round 4
106. Jacksonville Jaguars
107. New York Jets
108. Atlanta Falcons
109. Houston Texans
110. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia)
111. Cincinnati Bengals
112. Detroit Lions
113. Carolina Panthers
114. Denver Broncos
115. Dallas Cowboys
116. New York Giants
117. San Francisco 49ers
118. Los Angeles Chargers
119. Minnesota Vikings
120. New England Patriots
121. Las Vegas Raiders
122. Houston Texans (from Arizona)
123. Miami Dolphins
124. Washington Football Team
125. Minnesota Vikings (from Chicago)
126. Tennessee Titans
127. Indianapolis Colts
128. Pittsburgh Steelers
129. Seattle Seahawks
130. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams)
131. Baltimore Ravens
132. Cleveland Browns
133. New Orleans Saints
134. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo)
135. Green Bay Packers
136. Kansas City Chiefs
137. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
138. Dallas Cowboys
139. New England Patriots
140. Pittsburgh Steelers
141. Los Angeles Rams
142. Green Bay Packers
143. Minnesota Vikings
144. Kansas City Chiefs
Round 5
145. Jacksonville Jaguars
146. New York Jets
147. Houston Texans
148. Atlanta Falcons
149. Cincinnati Bengals
150. Philadelphia Eagles
151. Carolina Panthers
152. Denver Broncos
153. Detroit Lions
154. New York Jets (from Giants)
155. San Francisco 49ers
156. Philadelphia Eagles (from Dallas)
157. Minnesota Vikings
158. New England Patriots
159. Los Angeles Chargers
160. Arizona Cardinals
161. Buffalo Bills (from Las Vegas)
162. Las Vegas Raiders (from Miami)
163. Washington Football Team
164. Chicago Bears
165. Indianapolis Colts
166. Tennessee Titans
167. Seattle Seahawks
168. Baltimore Ravens (from Pittsburgh)
169. Cleveland Browns (from Rams)
170. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Cleveland)
171. Minnesota Vikings (from Baltimore)
172. San Francisco 49ers (from New Orleans)
173. Green Bay Packers
174. Buffalo Bills
175. Kansas City Chiefs
176. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
177. Green Bay Packers
178. Dallas Cowboys
179. Atlanta Falcons
180. San Francisco 49ers
181. Kansas City Chiefs
182. Atlanta Falcons
183. Baltimore Ravens
Round 6
184. Tennessee Titans (from Jacksonville)
185. New York Jets
186. Atlanta Falcons
187. Houston Texans
188. Philadelphia Eagles
189. Cincinnati Bengals
190. Denver Broncos
191. Dallas Cowboys (from Detroit)
192. Carolina Panthers
193. San Francisco 49ers
194. New England Patriots (from Dallas)
195. New York Giants
196. New England Patriots
197. Los Angeles Chargers
198. Minnesota Vikings
199. New York Giants (from Arizona)
200. Houston Texans (from Miami)
201. Las Vegas Raiders (from Washington)
202. Chicago Bears
203. Los Angeles Chargers (from Tennessee)
204. Indianapolis Colts
205. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh)
206. Seattle Seahawks
207. Los Angeles Rams
208. Baltimore Ravens
209. Cleveland Browns
210. Houston Texans (from New Orleans)
211. Buffalo Bills
212. Green Bay Packers
213. Tennessee Titans (from Kansas City)
214. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Tampa Bay)
215. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
216. New Orleans Saints
217. Atlanta Falcons
218. Green Bay Packers
219. Chicago Bears
220. Carolina Panthers
221. Minnesota Vikings
222. Philadelphia Eagles
223. Philadelphia Eagles
224. Carolina Panthers
225. Dallas Cowboys
226. Chicago Bears
Round 7
227. Jacksonville Jaguars
228. San Francisco 49ers (from Jets)
229. Houston Texans
230. Chicago Bears (from Atlanta)
231. Cincinnati Bengals
232. Philadelphia Eagles
233. Cincinnati Bengals (from Detroit)
234. Buffalo Bills (from Carolina)
235. Denver Broncos
236. Dallas Cowboys
237. Denver Broncos (from New York Giants)
238. San Francisco 49ers
239. Los Angeles Chargers
240. Minnesota Vikings
241. New England Patriots
242. Arizona Cardinals
243. Washington Football Team (from Las Vegas)
244. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Miami)
245. Washington Football Team
246. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago)
247. Indianapolis Colts
248. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Tennessee)
249. Seattle Seahawks
250. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Steelers)
251. Los Angeles Rams
252. Denver Broncos (from Cleveland)
253. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Baltimore)
254. Green Bay Packers
255. Cleveland Browns (from Buffalo)
256. Kansas City Chiefs
257. Tampa Bay Buccaneers