The big day is finally here! It's Day 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft! Before long, 259 different players will officially be welcomed to the NFL as part of this year's rookie class. Some will be big names -- perhaps quarterbacks -- taken within the first few minutes of action. Some will be future underdog stories -- late-round gambles that turned out to be diamonds in the rough. But all will represent hopeful days ahead, for both their own careers and their new teams, on draft day.
What's the exact order of those 259 picks? We're glad you asked. Below, you'll find a complete rundown of every single pick, round by round, slated for the 2021 draft, including compensatory selections and picks previously swapped via trade.
Note: The Patriots, Raiders and Saints all forfeited single draft picks as a result of NFL discipline. New England surrendered a third-round pick for its alleged illegal filming of an opponent's 2019 game, while the Raiders and Saints surrendered sixth-round picks as a result of COVID-19 protocol violations in 2020.
Round 1
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- New York Jets
- San Francisco 49ers (from Miami via Houston)
- Atlanta Falcons
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia)
- Detroit Lions
- Carolina Panthers
- Denver Broncos
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
- Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami via San Francisco)
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- Arizona Cardinals
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Miami Dolphins
- Washington Football Team
- Chicago Bears
- Indianapolis Colts
- Tennessee Titans
- New York Jets (from Seattle)
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams)
- Cleveland Browns
- Baltimore Ravens
- New Orleans Saints
- Green Bay Packers
- Buffalo Bills
- Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 2
33. Jacksonville Jaguars
34. New York Jets
35. Atlanta Falcons
36. Miami Dolphins (from Houston)
37. Philadelphia Eagles
38. Cincinnati Bengals
39. Carolina Panthers
40. Denver Broncos
41. Detroit Lions
42. New York Giants
43. San Francisco 49ers
44. Dallas Cowboys
45. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota)
46. New England Patriots
47. Los Angeles Chargers
48. Las Vegas Raiders
49. Arizona Cardinals
50. Miami Dolphins
51. Washington Football Team
52. Chicago Bears
53. Tennessee Titans
54. Indianapolis Colts
55. Pittsburgh Steelers
56. Seattle Seahawks
57. Los Angeles Rams
58. Kansas City Chiefs (from Baltimore)
59. Cleveland Browns
60. New Orleans Saints
61. Buffalo Bills
62. Green Bay Packers
63. Kansas City Chiefs
64. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 3
65. Jacksonville Jaguars
66. New York Jets
67. Houston Texans
68. Atlanta Falcons
69. Cincinnati Bengals
70. Philadelphia Eagles
71. Denver Broncos
72. Detroit Lions
73. Carolina Panthers
74. Washington Football Team (from San Francisco)
75. Dallas Cowboys
76. New York Giants
77. Los Angeles Chargers
78. Minnesota Vikings
79. Las Vegas Raiders (from Arizona)
80. Las Vegas Raiders
81. Miami Dolphins
82. Washington Football Team
83. Chicago Bears
84. Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis)
85. Tennessee Titans
86. New York Jets (from Seattle)
87. Pittsburgh Steelers
88. Los Angeles Rams
89. Cleveland Browns
90. Minnesota Vikings (from Baltimore)
91. Cleveland Browns (from New Orleans)
92. Green Bay Packers
93. Buffalo Bills
94. Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City)
95. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
96. New England Patriots
97. Los Angeles Chargers
98. New Orleans Saints
99. Dallas Cowboys
100. Tennessee Titans
101. Detroit Lions (from Rams)
102. San Francisco 49ers
103. Los Angles Rams
104. Baltimore Ravens
105. New Orleans Saints
Round 4
106. Jacksonville Jaguars
107. New York Jets
108. Atlanta Falcons
109. Houston Texans
110. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia)
111. Cincinnati Bengals
112. Detroit Lions
113. Carolina Panthers
114. Denver Broncos
115. Dallas Cowboys
116. New York Giants
117. San Francisco 49ers
118. Los Angeles Chargers
119. Minnesota Vikings
120. New England Patriots
121. Las Vegas Raiders
122. New England Patriots (from Arizona via Houston)
123. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami)
124. Washington Football Team
125. Minnesota Vikings (from Chicago)
126. Tennessee Titans
127. Indianapolis Colts
128. Pittsburgh Steelers
129. Seattle Seahawks
130. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams)
131. Baltimore Ravens
132. Cleveland Browns
133. New Orleans Saints
134. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo)
135. Green Bay Packers
136. Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City)
137. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
138. Dallas Cowboys
139. New England Patriots
140. Pittsburgh Steelers
141. Los Angeles Rams
142. Green Bay Packers
143. Minnesota Vikings
144. Kansas City Chiefs
Round 5
145. Jacksonville Jaguars
146. New York Jets
147. Houston Texans
148. Atlanta Falcons
149. Cincinnati Bengals
150. Philadelphia Eagles
151. Carolina Panthers
152. Denver Broncos
153. Detroit Lions
154. New York Jets (from Giants)
155. San Francisco 49ers
156. Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia via Dallas)
157. Minnesota Vikings
158. Houston Texans (from New England)
159. Los Angeles Chargers
160. Arizona Cardinals
161. Buffalo Bills (from Las Vegas)
162. Las Vegas Raiders (from Miami)
163. Washington Football Team
164. Chicago Bears
165. Indianapolis Colts
166. Tennessee Titans
167. Las Vegas Raiders (from Seattle)
168. Minnesota Vikings (from Pittsburgh via Baltimore)
169. Cleveland Browns (from Rams)
170. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Cleveland)
171. Baltimore Ravens
172. San Francisco 49ers (from New Orleans)
173. Green Bay Packers
174. Buffalo Bills
175. Kansas City Chiefs
176. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
177. New England Patriots
178. Green Bay Packers
179. Dallas Cowboys
180. San Francisco 49ers
181. Kansas City Chiefs
182. Atlanta Falcons
183. Atlanta Falcons
184. Baltimore Ravens
Round 6
185. Los Angeles Chargers (from Jacksonville via Tennessee)
186. New York Jets
187. Atlanta Falcons
188. New England Patriots (from Houston)
189. Philadelphia Eagles
190. Cincinnati Bengals
191. Carolina Panthers (from Denver)
192. Dallas Cowboys (from Detroit)
193. New York Jets (from Carolina)
194. San Francisco 49ers
195. Houston Texans (from Dallas via New England)
196. New York Giants
197. New England Patriots
198. Los Angeles Chargers
199. Minnesota Vikings
200. Las Vegas Raiders
201. New York Giants (from Arizona)
202. Cincinnati Bengals (from Miami via Houston)
203. Houston Texans (from Washington via Las Vegas and Miami)
204. Chicago Bears
205. Tennessee Titans
206. Indianapolis Colts
207. Kansas City Chiefs (from Pittsburgh via Miami)
208. Chicago Bears (from Seattle via Miami)
209. Los Angeles Rams
210. Baltimore Ravens
211. Cleveland Browns
212. Houston Texans (from New Orleans)
213. Buffalo Bills
214. Green Bay Packers
215. Tennessee Titans (from Kansas City)
216. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Tampa Bay)
217. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
218. New Orleans Saints
219. Atlanta Falcons
220. Green Bay Packers
221. Chicago Bears
222. Carolina Panthers
223. Minnesota Vikings
224. Philadelphia Eagles
225. Philadelphia Eagles
226. Carolina Panthers
227. Dallas Cowboys
228. Chicago Bears
Round 7
229. New Orleans Saints (from Jacksonville)
230. San Francisco 49ers (from Jets)
231. Miami Dolphins (from Houston)
232. Tennessee Titans (from Atlanta via Miami)
233. Houston Texans (from Cincinnati)
234. Philadelphia Eagles
235. Cincinnati Bengals (from Detroit via Seattle)
236. Buffalo Bills (from Carolina)
237. Denver Broncos
238. Dallas Cowboys
239. Denver Broncos (from New York Giants)
240. Philadelphia Eagles (from San Francisco)
241. Los Angeles Chargers
242. New England Patriots
243. Arizona Cardinals
244. Washington Football Team (from Las Vegas)
245. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Miami)
246. Washington Football Team
247. Arizona Cardinals (from Las Vegas through Chicago)
248. Indianapolis Colts
249. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Tennessee)
250. Seattle Seahawks
251. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Pittsburgh)
252. Los Angeles Rams
253. Denver Broncos (from Cleveland)
254. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Baltimore)
255. New Orleans Saints
256. Green Bay Packers
257. Cleveland Browns (from Buffalo)
258. Miami Dolphins (from Kansas City)
259. Tampa Bay Buccaneers