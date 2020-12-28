The 2021 NFL Draft order received a shake-up Sunday, but not at the top. The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets retain top spots despite New York achieving its second victory in as many weeks. That victory combined with the Jaguars' loss locks those two teams into their spots heading into the final week of the season.

The change in the draft order this week started to occur at No. 3 overall where the Cincinnati Bengals stole a victory over the Houston Texans.

Here is how the 2021 NFL Draft order looks after Sunday's wild finishes:

Jaguars (1-14) Jets (2-13) Falcons (4-11) Dolphins (via Texans) (4-11) Bengals (4-10-1) Eagles (4-10-1) Giants (5-10) Lions (5-10) Panthers (5-10) Broncos (5-10) Chargers (6-9) Cowboys (6-9) Vikings (6-9) 49ers (6-9) Patriots (6-8)* Raiders (7-8) Cardinals (8-7) Colts (10-5)

*Play on Monday night vs. the Bills

Miami could potentially make the playoffs and have a top five pick from Houston, as the Texans are still paying off their end of the Laremy Tunsil trade. The Dolphins picked No. 5 overall last year, where they selected Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The NFC East will finally shake out next week as all four teams play each other, leaving one champion. In all likelihood, two of the others will pick within the top 10. One thing is certain: the winner of the NFC East will finish with a sub-.500 record.

The Reese's Senior Bowl is scheduled to be played Jan. 30, 2021. The NFL has not yet made it known whether or not it will host the combine. If they do host it, how much different will it look?

The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled to be held in Cleveland from April 29-May 1.

Fans can check out CBS Sports draft prospect rankings as well as mock drafts updated with the new order each week. The first of the week comes out Tuesday.